FSU football’s Tony White addresses UCLA’s head coaching rumors
Florida State defensive coordinator Tony White is no stranger to being linked as a potential candidate for college football teams in the hunt for a new coach.
White went through the process two years ago, interviewing for the UCLA Bruins before the program ultimately hired DeShaun Foster.
Foster was fired by the Bruins last week, leading to speculation that White could be on the shortlist for the job once again. White was a three-year starter at UCLA during his playing career and served as a graduate assistant for the team in 2007.
The connection is obvious, along with White's upward trajectory. There's no question that he'll be a head coach in the future; it's more of a matter of when.
For the time being, White is keeping all of his focus on Florida State's 2025 season.
FSU DC Tony White Opens Up On UCLA Job
White addressed the rumors on Sunday afternoon. As things stand, he claims UCLA's administration has not reached out to him while making it clear he's happy at Florida State.
"The first time that came up a couple years ago [UCLA interest] and I didn't know how to handle it," White said. "The first time anything comes up like that, you don't know how to handle it, so you're all giddy, and you're trying to juggle two things at once. You go through the process and you learn in life."
"That has nothing to do with now. I have not been contacted, I have not been nothing," White continued. "There is no other job, there is no other privilege, greater than the one I have right now. Leading these guys on defense, being with coach Norvell, the guy who gave me a chance, and Mr. Alford."
Blocking out the noise and taking care of business at Virginia is the only thing on White's mind.
"There is nothing until there's something so I'm not going to fall in that trap again. We've got one of the best offenses in the country coming in here," White said. "Again, I see it and I have people tell me, and I get text messages. I'm like 'bro, leave me alone.' I've been here before."
White did confirm an earlier report from The Athletic that he joined a Zoom Call with UCLA alumni. He made a quick note that once he realized what was happening, White put his phone down.
"Somebody told me, I jumped on a Zoom call. I got a Zoom call, I didn't know what it was about. I see 200 Bruins on there," White said. "They start talking about it. I'm at family dinner. I'm like, 'Hey, I'm not supposed to be on here. Got to go. Got to get ready to beat Kent State's tail. See ya.' That was it. All of about 30 seconds on that thing."
During his career, head coach Mike Norvell has helped produce a pair of FBS head coaches; Oregon's Dan Lanning and Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham.
It won't be any surprise when White is next in that line. At the same time, Florida State and its fans are hoping to keep him around for a while.
"Tell you what, I know there's a lot of things going on there but it's just a testament to the things we're doing under coach Norvell and what he's done and the chance he's given me to come over and execute my responsibilities," White said.
Early in the year, Florida State is allowing 248 yards of total offense and ten points per game. The Seminoles look completely different on defense than last year.
