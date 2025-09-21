FSU football falls in AP Top 25 Poll
The Florida State Seminoles got back into rhythm with a 66-10 victory against Kent State on Saturday.
The Seminoles ran all over the Golden Flashes, literally. Florida State racked up program records for rushing yards (498) and rushing touchdowns (8) in a single game.
Defensively, FSU surrendered 75 of Kent State's 206 yards of total offense on one play. Outside of that, the Golden Flashes only created one another 10+ yard gain throughout the four quarters.
Florida State did what it needed to do before ACC play finally gets underway.
That didn't necessarily mean positive movement in the polls.
Where Is Florida State Ranked In The AP Top 25 Poll?
On Sunday afternoon, the weekly Associated Press Top 25 Poll was released following the conclusion of Week 4 of the 2025 college football season.
After making its way to No. 7 last week, Florida State fell down one spot to No. 8. FSU also moved from No. 9 to No. 8 in the US LBM Coaches Poll.
Oklahoma was the team to jump the Seminoles. The Sooners defeated Auburn over the weekend and are off to a 3-0 start.
Looking at the remainder of the AP Poll, Miami went to No. 2 after taking down Florida. The Hurricanes will be on a BYE week before traveling to Tallahassee.
Alabama dropped to No. 17 from No. 14 following a week off.
The only other ACC team in the rankings is Georgia Tech at No. 16. The Seminoles won't face the Yellow Jackets unless both teams make the conference championship.
Florida State hits the road for its first road game of the season to face off with Virginia on Friday, September 26. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Tracking Florida State's Movement In The AP Poll During The 2025 Season
Week 0: unranked
Week 1: unranked
Week 2: No. 14
Week 3: No. 10 (+4)
Week 4: No. 7 (+3)
Week 5: No. 6 (+1)
