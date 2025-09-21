FSU football favored to defeat Virginia in ACC opener
The month of September has gone exactly as the Florida State Seminoles planned.
After upsetting Alabama to open the campaign, the Seminoles easily handled blowout wins over East Texas A&M (77-3) and Kent State (66-10).
With that being said, the real season begins now with Florida State preparing for a road game at Virginia on Friday night. The contest will serve as the Seminoles' ACC opener.
READ MORE: FSU football’s Tommy Castellanos updates fans after Kent State injury
FSU only won one conference game in 2024 but that figures to change in a big way over the next few months.
The journey starts with getting off on the right foot. The Seminoles can't afford to look ahead to their matchup against Miami, which has the potential to be a top-10 affair. The focus has to be on the Cavaliers, who have one of the most explosive offenses in the country.
Florida State will enter the road game as the favorite.
Florida State Favored In ACC Opener
According to FanDuel, FSU is projected to defeat Virginia. The Seminoles opened as a 7.5-point favorite on the sportsbook. The Over/Under is set at 57.5 points, meaning Florida State is expected to come out on top roughly 32.5-25.
The Seminoles are 3-0 against the spread this season.
There could be plenty of points in this one as Florida State and Virginia are bringing in two of the better offenses in the FBS.
The Seminoles rank No. 1 in the nation in points per game (58.0) and total yards of offense per game (628.7).
On the other side, Virginia slots in at No. 11 in points per game (45.5) and No. 4 in total yards of offense per game (564.5)
Florida State and Virginia will kick off at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 26. The contest will be televised on ESPN.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
READ MORE: Paul Finebaum makes stunning statement about FSU football nobody saw coming
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok