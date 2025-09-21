FSU football’s Tommy Castellanos updates fans after Kent State injury
The loud cheers in Doak Campbell Stadium turned to quiet concern late in the second quarter of Florida State's 66-10 blowout victory against Kent State on Saturday.
After throwing a pass downfield to Lawayne McCoy, senior quarterback Tommy Castellanos went down in a pile of bodies. As he got up, Castellanos tried to shake off a limp before hopping over to the sideline on one foot.
Shortly after medical staff began to evaluate Castellanos on the sideline, the game entered a weather delay. It was a promising sign when the veteran signal-caller was able to gingerly walk into the locker room.
It was even better when Castellanos came running back onto the field in full pads after the third quarter kicked off. Hobbling slightly, he supported his teammates for the rest of the game and got in on the dancing as the clock wound down.
That led to optimism that Castellanos avoided a major injury, which he confirmed after the win.
FSU QB Tommy Castellanos Dodges Significant Injury
Following the contest, Castellanos spoke with the media, which typically doesn't happen if a player is dealing with a serious ailment.
Castellanos noted that it was a scary moment but he's all good moving forward.
"All good. All good. Just got rolled up a little bit but all good," Castellanos said on Saturday night. "100% still. Obviously, a little scary but I'm perfect, I'm good."
Head coach Mike Norvell believes it's an injury the Seminoles will be able to manage leading up to the conference opener against Virginia on Friday night.
"Obviously, anytime you have any player that goes down, he came off under his own power, but you don't like to see that with any individual," Norvell said. "But they were able to get him checked out."
"We'll see where it progresses as we go into this week," Norvell added. "But I was glad to see him back and moving around. I think it's going to be something that's very manageable as we're moving forward."
Prior to exiting the game, Castellanos completed 10/13 passes for 205 yards and an interception while rushing seven times for 54 yards and two scores.
Florida State opens ACC play on the road at Virginia on Friday, September 26. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.
The Seminoles will have to release an injury report for the game, so we'll have an answer on Castellanos' status one way or the other.
