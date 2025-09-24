FSU football earns strong praise from Virginia head coach Tony Elliott
After a historic win against Kent State, setting the program record for most rushing yards and rushing touchdowns in a single game, the Florida State Seminoles will be heading to Charlottesville for their first road game against the Virginia Cavaliers.
Through four games, UVA holds a 3-1 record, with its only loss coming in a tight 35-31 game against NC State.
While the Cavaliers may not have been a major name in the world of college football in recent years, as their last bowl appearance came in the 2021 Fenway Bowl, it seems like head coach Tony Elliott is close to having his program where he wants, and a win against the Seminoles could add fuel to the fire.
READ MORE: Latest injury update on FSU football’s Tommy Castellanos before ACC opener
Tuesday afternoon, Elliott previewed the matchup, not only discussing what challenges Florida State brings to the table, but also what changes have been made due to the game being played on a Friday night rather than the normal Saturday.
"This week, we've got to simplify our lives because there's a lot of significance around this game. From the connection to the past, and then you've got a top-ranked team coming in on a Friday night on national TV, so there's a lot of circumstances that you have to make sure that you can block out so you can focus," Elliott said.
Elliott Shares What He Believes Makes FSU QB Tommy Castellanos a Major Threat
Despite some skepticism in the preseason, Florida State Quarterback Tommy Castellanos has exceeded expectations, emerging as a Heisman frontrunner early into the season. His mobility was never in question, but he has proven on multiple occasions that he can throw, with 594 yards in the air on 27 passes with a 71.1 completion percentage.
Having faced off against Castellanos the past two seasons, Elliott believes that with his growing confidence, the sky is the limit for Florida State's new quarterback.
"He's always been really good, a very dynamic player. We learned that firsthand a couple of years ago up at BC when we got a lead at half, and then he just takes over in the second half, so very dynamic, but what you're seeing is a lot of confidence," Elliott said.
"He's playing with a lot of confidence, it seems like he's really grasped the offense, I know there was some connection, maybe to the past," Elliott continued. "But he looks just really confident, really comfortable, he knows where to go with the ball, decisive on when he needs to pull it down and run it, and when he's in space, he just looks like he's playing in a video game to be honest with you.
"He's making people miss, so the biggest difference is you see he just looks very comfortable and playing with a ton of confidence, and when he's able to do that, he's as good as anybody in the country," Elliott added.
Despite a minor leg injury last weekend, Castellanos is expected to play against Virginia.
Elliott Discusses Team Mentality Going Into the Game
The last time FSU and UVA faced off was in 2019, when the Cavaliers hosted the Seminoles, claiming a 31-24 victory in Scott Stadium. Since then, both teams have undergone coaching and staff changes, as well as some highs and lows.
Regardless of the recent success or setbacks each program has faced, the matchup will be big for both programs, and Elliott has made sure his team is aware of the stage that is being set in Charlottesville.
"This is one of those games where it's more so you've got to line up and go play, and you've got to win your one-on-one in a game like this," Elliott said. "They're up for the challenge, the guys are excited. This is why you play college football: to play in games like this."
"I told the guys this week, I asked them how many of them want to play pro ball, and everybody raised their hand, and I said, 'Well, this is the closest thing you're going to get to it at this level," Elliott added.
"When you're playing a team like Florida State, it's pro ball, and it's a game of inches, and you've got to win in tight spaces," Elliott continued. "So, I think the guys are excited, and this is also a chance for us to see where we're at, like how much progress have we really made when you're going against a team like Florida State."
Could This Be An All-Time Great Florida State Team? Elliott Says Yes.
Throughout his football career, both as a coach and player, Elliott has faced off against the Seminoles 14 times, playing against some of Florida State's most talented teams and players.
With so much experience against one team, Elliott has a certain level of familiarity with the program that most don't, and with that, he offered some high praise, not only for some of the stars on the 2025 FSU roster, but also for the current state of the program as a whole.
"This is as good a Florida State team as I've seen in a while, and I've seen some really good ones, but they've got guys that are potential household names, like Tommy Castellanos; he's a household name. You'll see that by the end of the season," Elliott said.
"They got Duce Robinson, who is a guy that's a household name, coming from the west coast now over here to the east coast, and they got the connection with his dad playing at Florida State," Elliott added. "I look at big Jackson, Darrell Jackson, man, he reminds me of Dexter Lawrence. I hadn't seen a guy that size with that athleticism that can move like that. And Mr. Little, Earl Little Jr., he brings back memories of the Derwin James type players, and Lamarcus Joyner, those guys that they've had."
Elliott also mentioned that he believes Florida State still has more stars waiting for their moment, and that by the time the season is over, the star-studded roster will look even more impressive.
"There's others, I know that there's other guys that, as the season goes on, are going to become household names. The thing they've been able to do too, is because of how explosive they are on offense, their ability to run the ball, how they can swarm on defense," Elliott said.
"They've been able to keep their guys fresh too, so they got some guys sitting in the wings that haven't played as many snaps that by the end of the season are going to be household names," Elliott continued.
The Seminoles and Cavaliers will face off for the 20th time on Friday, September 26 at 7:00 p.m. ET in Scott Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
READ MORE: FSU football’s Tony White addresses UCLA’s head coaching rumors
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok