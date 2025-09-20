Jordan Travis reveals shocking statement on former FSU coach Willie Taggart
When Mike Norvell arrived at Florida State, the transfer portal was more lifeline than luxury. Over time, it became a blueprint for building and for sending stars to Sundays.
Only two of his defensive stars, Jared Verse of the Rams, the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year, and Jermaine Johnson II of the Jets, heard their names called in the first round. But Norvell’s influence runs deeper than draft-night glamour.
From Trey Benson and Jarrian Jones to Keir Thomas and Braden Fiske, who has become an integral part of the Rams’ defense alongside Verse, the list of portal products thriving in the NFL continues to grow.
And perhaps his most successful collegiate player was not a first-rounder at all, but quarterback Jordan Travis, who transferred in from Louisville under a previous staff yet blossomed into the face of Norvell’s program.
A Three-Star Transfer Transformed A Program
After enduring hardships at Louisville and arriving at Florida State, overlooked and underdeveloped, Travis never let others’ opinions sway his vision of himself.
While then-head coach Willie Taggart is often credited with bringing the eventual ACC Player of the Year and Heisman candidate to Tallahassee, Travis has said it was truly former offensive coordinator Kendal Briles and FSU legend Odell Haggins who made it happen behind the scenes.
Travis credits Briles and Haggins, not Taggart, for his FSU opportunity
"I transferred to Florida State," Travis said on the Travis Take Two podcast. "Willie Taggart did not want me at all. No one knows that, but Willie Taggart wasn't the person who recruited me at all. It was all Kendal Briles, and if it wasn't for Kendal Briles, I would not have been at Florida State. Thank god for Kendal Briles and Odell Haggins for giving me a chance."
As it turns out, that chance evolved into a fan favorite player and household name. He owns Florida State’s career marks for touchdown responsibility, total offense, quarterback rushing yards, and quarterback rushing touchdowns. He is also the only player in program history to surpass 50 passing touchdowns while adding at least 12 scores on the ground.
The Moment That Changed Everything For Jordan Travis
What many don’t realize is how close it all came to never happening. Travis has been candid about the twists of fate that brought him to Tallahassee, and the unlikely figures who opened the door for his career to take off.
"Taggart got fired, and Haggins told me, 'Get ready to play this week.' And I'm sitting on the sidelines... First quarter goes by, the second quarter goes by, I was expecting to play because in practice, I was practicing those plays a lot," Travis said.
"Here comes the third quarter, and it is third and one, and they say 'JT, JT, JT!' and I've got my hoodie on," Travis added. "The next thing I know, I'm freezing cold when I throw it off, so I just went, and I've got Cam Akers next to me, which is someone I looked up to. I pulled the ball, and my career changed."
I'm paraphrasing here, but when asked about what went through his mind after that debut game, he said, "I just didn't want anyone to touch me." That single snap marked the beginning of a career that reshaped Florida State’s modern era. Travis went from a forgotten transfer to the program’s all-time record holder and, more importantly, its heartbeat during a turbulent stretch in Tallahassee.
His story underscores what has become a defining trait of Mike Norvell’s tenure: identifying overlooked talent, instilling confidence, and watching it blossom into something unforgettable.
