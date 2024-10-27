Luke Kromenhoek's Legs Spark Florida State's First Touchdown Drive Against Miami
Saturday night didn't start off how Florida State wanted in Miami Gardens as the Seminoles quickly found themselves facing a 14-0 deficit early in the second quarter. Matched up against adversity yet again, FSU's offense took the field on a crucial possession needing points. The unit provided an interesting wrinkle on the drive as true freshman Luke Kromenhoek took over at quarterback after redshirt freshman Brock Glenn started the game.
It didn't take long for Kromenhoek to give Florida State a jolt of energy. He scrambled on third and long just three plays into the drive, weaving across the defense for a first down and sliding to avoid a hit. Kromenhoek's legs showed up again as the Seminoles went for it on 4th and 1 from their own territory. Initially, it looked like he was stopped on the play but the freshman quarterback spurted out of the other side of the pile, ripping off a career-best 42-yard run to move the offense into the red zone.
Kromenhoek got the 'Noles even closer with a 12-yard gain to get just short of the end zone. After being stuffed on a few short runs, redshirt senior running back Caziah Holmes capped off the possession with a short touchdown scamper. Overall, it was a 12-play, 78-yard drive that lasted 7:15. FSU only gained 24 yards on its first two drives of the night.
The score was the first of the season for Holmes and it came on his second carry of the game. The veteran is seeing more action with true freshman Kam Davis out due to an injury.
Kromenhoek totaled six carries for 69 yards and completed 1/2 passes for seven yards on the drive.
Florida State trails No. 6 Miami 14-7 in the middle stages of the second quarter.
