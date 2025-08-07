Jimbo Fisher breaks silence on controversial FSU departure
Championships became the norm in Tallahassee, Florida, under legendary head coach Bobby Bowden, and his success with the Florida State Seminoles was succeeded by Jimbo Fisher, who had his own national title in 2013 backed by Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston.
You can point to any number of reasons for Jimbo Fisher’s departure from Florida State, but the way it all unraveled left fans confused, and some, flat-out stunned.
To his account, Fisher never wanted to leave. A $75M cash grab from Texas A&M could state otherwise, but lest we forget the caliber of players Fisher brought into Doak Campbell Stadium. They had stars like Dalvin Cook, Derwin James, and Jalen Ramsey, and even had Lamar Jackson on campus at one point, although they wanted him to play wide receiver, and we saw how that worked out.
Jimbo Fisher Claims He Never Wanted To Leave Florida State
"It was the most difficult thing I've ever done," Fisher said to former FSU fullback Freddie Stevenson's Trials to Triumph podcast. "I never wanted to go. And I loved A&M. We had great success. The last couple of years, we didn't, but that run we had there [at FSU]. I did not ever want to leave."
If you look past the scandals and the feuding with a now-retired athletic director and president, Fisher’s need for an exit from the storm brewing in the Capital City probably felt like the most reasonable move. Not many people will ever know what was said behind closed doors. Or why, after signing his deal with Texas A&M, he celebrated by tossing his Christmas tree into the front yard and taking a victory lap on his golf cart.
Fisher is now a part of the ACC Network team as a studio analyst and will make his debut on Friday at 7 p.m. He will also appear on ACC Football Road Trip: SMU, broadcast in Dallas, Texas, featuring Taylor Tannenbaum, Eric Mac Lain, and Eddie Taylor.
It’s a new role for a coach who once stood at the pinnacle of college football, and who still divides opinion in Tallahassee years after his exit. But love him or hate him, Fisher went 83-23 at FSU with a 48-16 mark in conference play, delivering three consecutive ACC titles, a playoff berth, and a BCS National Championship.
That kind of run doesn’t grow on trees, even if one did end up in his front yard.
