Florida State defense delivers mixed results in first scrimmage
The Florida State Seminoles wrapped up their first fall scrimmage of 2025 with a new coaching staff in place and fresh eyes scrutinizing the roster for flaws that need addressing before the season begins.
"I think with first scrimmages, you're always going to have some good plays and bad plays," Florida State defensive coordinator Tony White said to the media on Wednesday. "The things that stand out are certain performances. Some guys you thought might play a little better did not, and some guys you weren't sure about really performed well."
READ MORE: Florida State wide receiver Duce Robinson turns heads with acrobatic catch
Florida State Defensive Coordinator Tony White Names Scrimmage Standouts
Those standouts ranged from a few surprises in redshirt senior defensive lineman Jaden Jones to blue-chip twins in true freshmen linemen Daryll and Mandrell Desir.
"Those guys are big-time ball players," White continued.
Penalties And Missed Sacks Lead To Up-And-Down Defensive Performance
As Florida State enters a pivotal rebound year amid a full-scale rebuild, attention to detail is critical, and even a small pebble can become a boulder if left unchecked. White said the penalties were the most troubling aspect, as they extended drives and allowed the offense to capitalize multiple times. Overall, however, he felt the defense executed.
"I thought all the linebackers did some really nice things. AJ (Cottrill), OG (Omar Graham Jr.), Juice (Cryer), all those guys run around. Elijah (Herring) — I mean, those guys were really flying around making some plays," White said.
"Backend guys-wise, you know, Earl (Little) and Ed (Joseph) did a couple of really nice things," White added. I thought Ashlynd (Barker) showed up a little bit. KJ (Kirkland) showed up. It was good to see Charles Lester make some plays out there, some really physical plays."
White is aimed at efficiency. He has produced a top-25 defense in each of the last four seasons at two different schools and held opponents to 20 or fewer points 25 times. The number of missed opportunities on Tuesday was an indication that the team has a long way to go.
"We didn't have enough sacks. I know that the combination of both coverage and guys getting up in the rush, working the different combinations of rushers," White said. "(Terrance Knighton) was throwing guys in there at different spots and all that stuff. It's hard. We must have missed five, six, seven sacks, but they're so mobile back there running around."
Still, for a defense under new direction and in the early stages of its evolution, the building blocks are evident. If White’s track record is any indication, Florida State’s growing pains may soon give way to production, assuming the details get ironed out ahead of the season.
White's full interview can be seen below.
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok