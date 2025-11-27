Nole Gameday

How to watch Florida State at Florida: Kickoff time, TV channel, and odds

Everything you need to know about the Florida State Seminoles and the Florida Gators leading up to Saturday afternoon.

Tommy Mire

Florida State Seminoles running back Trey Benson (3) rushes with the ball while Florida Gators linebacker Mannie Nunnery (34) attempts to tackle during the first half at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 25, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]
Florida State Seminoles running back Trey Benson (3) rushes with the ball while Florida Gators linebacker Mannie Nunnery (34) attempts to tackle during the first half at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 25, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun] / Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

It will be rivalry weekend in the Swamp as the Florida State Seminoles (5-6, 2-6 ACC) take on the Florida Gators (3-8, 2-6 SEC) this Saturday. The FSU vs. UF game will always draw national attention, but this time for reasons different from those in the past.

READ MORE: As draft buzz builds, FSU star Duce Robinson keeps his focus on the Florida Gators

As the 'Noles kick off at 4:30 p.m. EST, bowl eligibility will be on the line as underdogs for another Sod Game.

A History Neither Team Wants to Repeat

Florida quarterback DJ Lagway
Florida quarterback DJ Lagway (2) gets sacked by Tennessee during the first half of an NCAA football game against Tennessee at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 22, 2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] / Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Regardless of a Florida win, it would be the first time in more than six decades that both programs finished with losing records and missed a bowl game, a scenario that hasn’t happened since 1961. The Gators are currently 1.5-point favorites in the bout and will be led onto the field by interim head coach Billy Gonzales and quarterback DJ Lagway, who has 2,096 yards, 13 touchdowns to 13 interceptions on the season.

Meanwhile, FSU quarterback Tommy Castellanos has led one of the nation's most explosive offenses and leads the ACC in explosive plays, although they've had their own struggles on the road, which makes the contest an intriguing one given the two powerhouses' history.

Rivalries That Still Cut Deep

Florida State running back Warrick Dunn
Unknown date 1995; Durham, NC, USA; FILE PHOTO; Florida State running back Warrick Dunn. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Imagn Images / RVR Photos-Imagn Images

From the infamous "Choke at the Doak" showdowns to Sugar Bowl rematches, Warrick Dunn's "spiritual sequel" in 1998 in a game that felt like a return to the same hard-nosed, bruising football that he helped define in the previous years for Florida State.

Emmitt Smith and Deion Sanders to Dalvin Cook and Jameis Winston, the rivalry has showcased Hall of Famers, first-round draft picks, and era-defining stars. It’s the kind of matchup that still draws national eyes, with fans set to tune in on ESPN this Saturday.

Records may fade, but the stakes, pride, and audience never do.

Here is how to watch:

Game Information: Florida State Seminoles vs. Florida Gators

Current Records: Florida State (5-6, 2-6 ACC) vs. Florida Gators (3-8, 2-6 SEC)

Date/Time: Saturday, November 29, at 4:30 p.m. EST

Where: Gainesville, Florida - Ben Hill Griffen Stadium (88,548)

TV/Streaming: ESPN2

Commentators: Play-by-Play: Jay Alter, Analyst: Rocky Boiman, Sideline: Marilyn Payne

Radio: Seminole Sports Network channel No. 117 or No. 194/SXM App

Tallahassee - 94.9 FM - WTNT

Ft. Walton Beach - 1400 AM - WFDM

Jacksonville - 690 AM - WZNZ

Tampa - 1010 AM - WHFS

Tampa - 92.1 FM - WHFS

Bainbridge, Ga. - 101.9 FM - WBGE

Brunswick, Ga - 790 AM - WSFN

Waycross, Ga. - 1350 AM - WFNS

Lake City - 1340 AM - WDSR

Marianna - 100.9 FM - WJAQ

Melbourne - 1060 AM - WIXC

Miami/West Palm Beach - 850 AM - WFTL

Orlando - 660 AM - WDYZ

Panama City - 94.5 FM - WFLF

Pensacola - 92.3 FM - WNRP

Port St Lucie - 1590 AM - WPSL

Spread: FSU +1.5 (-120), UF -1.5 (+100)

Over/Under:  Over 50.5 (-112), Under 50.5 (-108)

Moneyline: FSU (-108), Florida (-112)

Series History: Florida holds a 38-28-2 lead in the all-time series. Since 2010, Florida State is 9-5 against the Gators and has taken five of the last seven meetings played in Gainesville.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

READ MORE: FSU football's bizarre special teams chaos defies explanation: 'once in a lifetime'

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Tommy Mire
TOMMY MIRE

Tommy Mire joined NoleGameday in 2023 as a writer and editor. He initially worked as lead voice at SBNation's Tomahawk Nation and contributes to football, NFL and recruiting coverage. Connect with Tommy on Twitter at @TommyM3III

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Football