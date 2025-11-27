How to watch Florida State at Florida: Kickoff time, TV channel, and odds
It will be rivalry weekend in the Swamp as the Florida State Seminoles (5-6, 2-6 ACC) take on the Florida Gators (3-8, 2-6 SEC) this Saturday. The FSU vs. UF game will always draw national attention, but this time for reasons different from those in the past.
As the 'Noles kick off at 4:30 p.m. EST, bowl eligibility will be on the line as underdogs for another Sod Game.
A History Neither Team Wants to Repeat
Regardless of a Florida win, it would be the first time in more than six decades that both programs finished with losing records and missed a bowl game, a scenario that hasn’t happened since 1961. The Gators are currently 1.5-point favorites in the bout and will be led onto the field by interim head coach Billy Gonzales and quarterback DJ Lagway, who has 2,096 yards, 13 touchdowns to 13 interceptions on the season.
Meanwhile, FSU quarterback Tommy Castellanos has led one of the nation's most explosive offenses and leads the ACC in explosive plays, although they've had their own struggles on the road, which makes the contest an intriguing one given the two powerhouses' history.
Rivalries That Still Cut Deep
From the infamous "Choke at the Doak" showdowns to Sugar Bowl rematches, Warrick Dunn's "spiritual sequel" in 1998 in a game that felt like a return to the same hard-nosed, bruising football that he helped define in the previous years for Florida State.
Emmitt Smith and Deion Sanders to Dalvin Cook and Jameis Winston, the rivalry has showcased Hall of Famers, first-round draft picks, and era-defining stars. It’s the kind of matchup that still draws national eyes, with fans set to tune in on ESPN this Saturday.
Records may fade, but the stakes, pride, and audience never do.
Here is how to watch:
Game Information: Florida State Seminoles vs. Florida Gators
Current Records: Florida State (5-6, 2-6 ACC) vs. Florida Gators (3-8, 2-6 SEC)
Date/Time: Saturday, November 29, at 4:30 p.m. EST
Where: Gainesville, Florida - Ben Hill Griffen Stadium (88,548)
TV/Streaming: ESPN2
Commentators: Play-by-Play: Jay Alter, Analyst: Rocky Boiman, Sideline: Marilyn Payne
Radio: Seminole Sports Network channel No. 117 or No. 194/SXM App
Tallahassee - 94.9 FM - WTNT
Ft. Walton Beach - 1400 AM - WFDM
Jacksonville - 690 AM - WZNZ
Tampa - 1010 AM - WHFS
Tampa - 92.1 FM - WHFS
Bainbridge, Ga. - 101.9 FM - WBGE
Brunswick, Ga - 790 AM - WSFN
Waycross, Ga. - 1350 AM - WFNS
Lake City - 1340 AM - WDSR
Marianna - 100.9 FM - WJAQ
Melbourne - 1060 AM - WIXC
Miami/West Palm Beach - 850 AM - WFTL
Orlando - 660 AM - WDYZ
Panama City - 94.5 FM - WFLF
Pensacola - 92.3 FM - WNRP
Port St Lucie - 1590 AM - WPSL
Spread: FSU +1.5 (-120), UF -1.5 (+100)
Over/Under: Over 50.5 (-112), Under 50.5 (-108)
Moneyline: FSU (-108), Florida (-112)
Series History: Florida holds a 38-28-2 lead in the all-time series. Since 2010, Florida State is 9-5 against the Gators and has taken five of the last seven meetings played in Gainesville.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
