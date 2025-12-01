Tommy Castellanos surprisingly calls the Florida matchup his best game of the year
The Florida State Seminoles ended their season on a low note, falling to the Florida Gators 40-21 on the road. It was an underperforming finish despite flashes of productivity, and the loss has once again knocked FSU out of bowl eligibility.
Senior quarterback Tommy Castellanos was 17/28 for 240 yards passing to one interception while adding 77 yards and another score on the ground on 19 attempts, yet the Seminoles were only able to put up 21 points through four quarters.
Castellanos Remains Adamant the Seminoles Beat Themselves
"I don’t really think they did anything to stop us. I just think it’s all self-inflicted," Castellanos said. "Had some penalties, had some errors, but I don’t think I ever think it’s them."
Surprisingly enough, although it wasn't his worst outing, quarterback Castellanos called the loss one of his best performances all season. He has been adamant all year that Florida State has only beaten itself in its seven losses of 2025.
Castellanos Calls It His Best Performance
"I think today was probably my best game that I've played all year. Standing in the pocket, checking protections, getting us out of seven-up answers, throwing the football," Castellanos said after the game.
Castellanos graded out with an offensive grade of 69.5 per Pro Football Focus, which ranks in the middle all season, with his lowest being a 60.6 at Clemson. Against a 3-8 Florida team, he graded out as 75.3 passing and 57.1 rushing.
So where does Castellanos think he needs to improve? He says it's more of just being himself. At times, he admitted that he wasn't playing up to his standard, pointing to FSU's loss to Miami as an example. He finished with a higher overall offensive grade in that matchup at 74.6.
"I just think I probably have to improve on just being a better me," Castellanos continued. "I think there are times like I think the Miami game, I kind of had some issues, like a couple errors, or you know, mental mistakes, but other than that, I think I I fight, I play hard, I play winning football."
It remains unclear whether or not he will be back in garnet and gold next season, as he goes through a redshirt waiver process with the NCAA. During his time at Florida State, Castellanos finished with 2,760 passing yards and 15 touchdowns to nine interceptions while adding 557 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.
