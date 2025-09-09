Nole Gameday

Florida State’s breakout speed threat earns NIL deal from Adidas

The FSU track and football standout has signed a significant NIL deal.

Tommy Mire

Aug 30, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Micahi Danzy (19) reacts after a play against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Florida State fans would rather forget the 2024 season entirely, ball it up, toss it out, and move on. One of the biggest talking points back then was speed, or rather, the lack of it. Between injuries, limited quarterback mobility, and a general sense of complacency, the offense struggled to find its spark.

Fast-forward to 2025, and the vibe in Tallahassee, Florida, is different. The Seminoles are off to a 2-0 start and have drawn national attention again, thanks in part to an influx of explosive playmakers, with one of the biggest being redshirt freshman Michai Danzy.

A local product and one of the fastest 400-meter runners in the world, Danzy has already found the end zone in both games this season, showing flashes of the speed FSU was missing last year.

Danzy Signs With Adidas

Aug 30, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Micahi Danzy (19) runs with the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Now, fresh off signing a deal with Adidas Running per FloTrack, Danzy’s impact extends beyond the field as Florida State looks to lean on his athleticism in the weeks ahead.

“Signing with Adidas is a dream come true. This brand has such a rich history in sport, and to now be a part of that legacy is an incredible honor," Danzy said. "I’m excited to represent the three stripes as I continue to chase greatness on and off the track.”

Making an Impact Early On

Micahi Danzy of Florida State races for the line in the men's 400 during the NCAA Track & Field East First Round Championships in Jacksonville, Florida, on May 30, 2025. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union] / Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As a true freshman, Danzy made an immediate impact on Florida State’s track and field program, earning first-team All-ACC honors for both indoor and outdoor competition. At the ACC Outdoor Championships, he captured first place in the 400 meters with a personal-best time of 44.38 seconds, setting new ACC, school, and meet records.

Florida State’s offense has no shortage of playmakers this season, but Danzy’s blend of world-class speed and emerging confidence makes him one to watch. With ACC play on the horizon, his role figures to grow as the Seminoles look to keep their undefeated start rolling

