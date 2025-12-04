Mike Norvell on FSU football's Early Signing Period haul: 'a very good start'

Florida State added 32 signees to its football program Wednesday during the first day of the Early Signing Period for the Class of 2026. The Early Signing Period is active through Friday.

The Seminoles' signing class includes 17 four-star prospects, eight ranked on ESPN's SCNext 300, seven on Rivals 300 and five in the Top247 for the Class of 2026. FSU signed 14 prospects from Florida, eight from Georgia, three from South Carolina, and one each from Alabama, Louisiana, North Carolina, Oklahoma and Tennessee, along with two international student-athletes.

Among the group, 12 student-athletes have won a state championship or are still playing in their respective state playoffs in 2025.

"I'm excited about this group and looking forward to the impact they will make within our program," head coach Mike Norvell said. "We have signed a large group of student-athletes who bring a tremendous amount of accolades, experience, and success."

"Many of them played for championship programs, and a number of players are multi-sport athletes, which fits our schemes that are built for playmakers," Norvell added. "This has been a very good start to the Class of 2026, and I'm excited to continue adding to this group."

The following student-athletes have signed with Florida State:

Jalen Anderson | DL | 6-3 | 235 | Slidell, La. | Slidell High School/Pearl River Community College (Miss.)

No. 6 national prospect on 247Sports JuCo board...No. 1 JuCo edge and No. 2 player from Louisiana...No. 7 JuCo player on ESPN's JC50...played 18 games for Pearl River in 2024 and 2025, recording 80 tackles, 9.5 sacks and 20.5 tackles for loss...added four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions...had 41 tackles, 7.0 sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss as sophomore in 2025...totaled 39 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 9.0 tackles for loss as freshman in 2024...All-Metro, All-Parish and All-District at Slidell High School from 2022-23...All-State as senior in 2023...chose Florida State over offers from Vanderbilt, Colorado and West Virginia.

Tre Bell III | DB | 6-0 | 192 | Westview, Fla. | Barbara Goleman Senior High School

Four-star safety ranked No. 260 overall, No. 21 safety and No. 34 prospect in Florida by Rivals...ranked No. 356 in Class of 2026, No. 31 safety and No. 49 overall in Florida in Rivals Industry Ranking...played four seasons at Goleman with 144 tackles, 19.0 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, four interceptions and seven recovered fumbles...led Goleman to 7A regional finals as senior...recorded 98-yard interception return for touchdown in regional semifinal vs. Spanish River...played both ways for Goleman, catching 35 passes for 612 yards and nine touchdowns in his career...invited to Dade vs. Broward All-Star Game later this month...chose Florida State over offers from Georgia, Alabama, Michigan and Florida, among others.

Brandon Bennett | WR | 6-0 | 170 | Miramar, Fla. | American Heritage School

Four-star wide receiver ranked No. 224 on ESPN'S SCNext 300...No. 370 nationally on 247Sports Composite...ranked No. 54 wide receiver in Class of 2026 and No. 49 prospect in Florida on 247 Composite...caught 54 passes for 1,243 yards and 14 touchdowns in four seasons at American Heritage...battled injury senior season before returning in playoffs...has seven catches for 185 yards and one touchdown in 2025...American Heritage is back in 4A state semifinals after Patriots won state championship in 2024...had kickoff return for touchdown in state championship game vs. Jones in 2024...caught 22 passes for 489 yards and six touchdowns in 2024...nabbed 25 receptions for 569 yards and seven touchdowns over freshman and sophomore seasons...also ran track at American Heritage...three-time state qualifier in 100-meter dash and two-time qualifier in 200-meter dash...three-time gold medalist in 3A state meet on 4x100 relay team...chose Florida State over offers from Georgia, Alabama and Auburn, among others.

Cam Brooks | DL | 6-3 | 225 | Thomasville, Ga. | Thomas County Central High School

Four-star edge rusher from Thomas County Central High School in Thomasville, Georgia...ranked No. 49 edge nationally and No. 48 player in Georgia by ESPN...totaled 95 tackles, 37.0 tackles for loss and 27.0 sacks in 48 high school games...forced six fumbles, recovered two fumbles and had one interception...23 tackles, including 14.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks in 12 games as senior...has led Yellow Jackets to 13-0 record and will play in state semifinals on December 5...notched 15 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks as junior...part of 15-0 TCCHS team in 2023 that went 15-0 and won state championship...recorded 30 tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks that season...began prep career with 27 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks as freshman in 2022...chose Florida State over offers from Tennessee, Auburn and Arkansas, among others.

Wihtlley Cadeau | DL | 6-5 | 295 | Atlanta, Ga. | Booker T. Washington High School

Three-star defensive lineman out of Booker T. Washington High School in Atlanta...ranked No. 40 defensive lineman by ESPN and No. 71 by 247Sports...had 39 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack for Washington in 2024...committed to FSU in June 2025 and selected Florida State over offers from Georgia, Florida and Georgia Tech, among others.

Chris Carbin | DL | 6-4 | 236 | Powder Springs, Ga. | Hillgrove High School

Three-star edge rusher out of Hillgrove High School in Powder Springs, Ga....rated No. 693 on Rivals Industry Ranking...tabbed as Class of 2026's No. 61 edge rusher by Rivals, No. 70 by 247Sports and No. 72 by ESPN...led Hillgrove to 9-3 record and second round of Class 6A playoffs...set career-highs with 55 tackles, 15.0 tackles for loss, 11.0 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery for touchdown and two interceptions...49 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks as junior...took Hillgrove to 11-2 record and third round of state playoffs during junior season...chose Florida State over offers from Georgia Tech, Auburn and Virginia Tech, among others.

Devin Carter | WR | 6-1 | 175 | Evans, Ga. | Douglas County High School

Four-star wide receiver from Douglas County High School...No. 136 on ESPN's SCNext 300...No. 20 wide receiver nationally and No. 17 player in Georgia from ESPN...rated No. 41 at his position from 247Sports and No. 44 receiver from Rivals...participated in 2024 and 2025 Navy All-American Bowls and Polynesian Bowl...overcame early injury to catch 26 passes for 431 yards and five touchdowns as senior at Douglas County...led Tigers to third round of state playoffs...had 41 receptions for 670 yards and five touchdowns over 14 games for Douglas County as junior...Tigers went to 2024 6A semifinal round before falling to eventual state champion...played freshman and sophomore seasons at Cedar Grove High School...caught 51 passes for 895 yards and 13 touchdowns as sophomore, leading Cedar Grove to Peach State AAA championship...had 30 catches for 417 yards and six touchdowns as freshman, playing in FBU Freshman All-American Bowl...Georgia Freshman of the Year in AAA...regional qualifier in 100-meter dash and long jump as junior...dad is former Florida State All-American and first-round NFL Draft pick Dexter Carter, who played seven seasons in NFL and won Super Bowl XXIX with San Francisco...chose Florida State over offers from Georgia, Alabama and Clemson, among others.

Jordan Crutchfield | DB | 6-3 | 200 | Fort Pierce, Fla. | Vero Beach High School

Four-star defensive back from Vero Beach High School...rated No. 461 nationally, No. 39 safety in Class of 2026 and No. 58 player in Florida on 247Sports Composite...ranked as No. 24 safety and No. 54 player in Florida by ESPN...has led Vero Beach to perfect 13-0 record and No. 1 seed in 7A state playoffs...hosts Palmetto in state semifinal on December 5...has 30 tackles and one interception on season...interception was returned 99 yards for touchdown vs. Cocoa...added six catches for 112 yards and two touchdowns...attended Fort Pierce High School prior to senior season...combined for 50 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, two interceptions and one fumble recovery over sophomore and junior seasons...also competed in basketball and track at Fort Pierce, averaging 12.6 points and 15.1 rebounds per game as junior and competed in 100- and 200-meter dash events...signed with Florida State over offers from Florida, Miami and Texas A&M, among others.

Judah Daniels | DL | 6-3 | 265 | Lehigh Acres, Fla. | Fort Myers High School

Three-star defensive lineman out of Fort Myers High School...No. 946 nationally in Rivals Industry Ranking...recorded 71 tackles, 15.0 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks in senior season...added two blocked field goals and one forced fumble...opened season with 5.0 sacks against Mariner...tallied 18 tackles in 12 games as junior at Fort Myers...led Green Wave to second round of 5A state playoffs in 2024...committed to Florida State in September 2025 over offers from South Florida and FIU.

Corbyn Fordham | TE | 6-4 | 215 | Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. | The Bolles School

Four-star tight end out of The Bolles School in Jacksonville...rated No. 12 tight end nationally by ESPN...ranked No. 31 tight end in country by 247Sports...caught 86 passes for 868 yards and nine touchdowns over three varsity seasons at Bolles...had 26 catches for 310 yards and three touchdowns during senior season, leading Bulldogs to 12-1 record...Bolles will play in 2A state semifinals on December 5...caught 23 passes for 234 yards and four touchdowns as junior and totaled 37 receptions for 324 yards and two touchdowns in sophomore campaign...helped Bolles reach state semifinal round in 2023...dad is former Florida State captain and national champion Todd Fordham, who played 10 seasons in NFL with Jacksonville, Pittsburgh and Carolina...chose Florida State over Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia and others.

Luke Francis Jr. | OL | 6-5 | 325 | London, United Kingdom | NFL Academy

Three-star offensive lineman from London...most recently played with London Warriors at NFL Academy, a global initiative sponsored by NFL to create opportunities for international talent...selected for Military Appreciation Bowl in Texas...committed to Florida State in June after attending Big Man Camp in Tallahassee...joins Menelik Watson as only players from United Kingdom to play football at Florida State.

Daylen Green | LB | 6-1 | 210 | Bainbridge, Ga. | Gadsden County High School (Fla.)

Three-star linebacker out of Gadsden County High School...ranked as No. 66 linebacker nationally and No. 93 prospect in Florida by 247Sports...No. 10 linebacker in USA TODAY Florida Top 100...led Gadsden County with 111 tackles as junior in 2024...added 4.0 tackles for loss and scored one touchdown on nine catches on offense...two-sport athlete competed in 100-, 200- and 400-meters with Gadsden County's track and field team...committed to Florida State in November over interest from Arkansas, Ole Miss and UCF, among others.

Jakobe Green | OL | 6-3 | 335 | Quincy, Fla. | Gadsden County High School

Three-star interior offensive lineman from Gadsden County High School...No. 26 interior offensive lineman in Florida per ESPN...played junior season as right guard with Niceville, which went 12-2 and reached 5A state semifinals...made 24 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks on defense...FBU Freshman All-American at Robert F. Munroe in 2022...committed to Florida State in June over offers from Florida, Miami and Mississippi State.

Nikau Hepi | OL | 6-7 | 370 | Auckland, New Zealand | NFL Academy

Three-star offensive lineman originally from New Zealand...rated as Class of 2026's No. 56 offensive tackle prospect by 247Sports...ranked 70th at his position by ESPN and 83rd by Rivals...most recently played with NFL Academy Asia-Pacific program in Australia, a global initiative sponsored by NFL to create opportunities for international talent...played rugby growing up in New Zealand...selected Florida State over Auburn, among other offers.

Mike Ionata | OL | 6-6 | 300 | Tarpon Springs, Fla. | Calvary Christian High School

Three-star offensive lineman from Calvary Christian High School in Clearwater...No. 99 interior offensive lineman nationally by Rivals...No. 123 interior offensive line prospect by ESPN...led Calvary Christian to 8-4 record and second round of 2A state playoffs as senior...Warriors averaged 7.1 yards per carry in 2025 with 36 rushing touchdowns...dad Joey was Florida State All-American and brother Joseph is offensive lineman at Alabama...chose Florida State over offers from North Carolina, West Virginia and Kentucky.

Chuck Kennon | DB | 6-1 | 175 | Bradenton, Fla. | Booker High School

Consensus four-star ranked No. 37 nationally and No. 3 cornerback by 247Sports...No. 3 cornerback and No. 2 player in Florida on 247Sports Composite...No. 48 on ESPN's SCNext 300...has led Booker to 12-1 record and will play in 3A state semifinals December 5...made 48 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss and two interceptions in 22 games as junior and senior...registered 15 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and one interception in 2025...helped lead Tornadoes to 3A state semifinals while making 33 tackles with one interception, one forced fumble and 16 pass breakups in junior season...recorded 18 catches for 473 yards and eight touchdowns on offense at Booker...Preseason MaxPreps All-American prior to senior season...two-sport athlete was county champion and state qualifier in 200-meter dash...chose Florida State over Georgia, Miami, Florida and others.

Noah LaVallee | LB | 6-2 | 220 | Marietta, Ga. | Walton High School

Three-star linebacker out of Walton High School in Marietta, Georgia...ranked as No. 34 linebacker in nation and top-100 player in Georgia by ESPN...racked up 350 tackles, 20.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks over three seasons and 37 games with Marietta...made team-high 180 tackles and 8.0 tackles for loss in 2025 as Marietta reached third round of 6A state playoffs...added 10 pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery as senior...had 124 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss and five pass breakups during junior year...played 13 games with 43 tackles and 4.0 tackles for loss as sophomore in 2023...added 13 tackles over 10 games for Whitefield Academy in 2022...brother Caleb is also FSU linebacker...chose Florida State over offers from Ole Miss, Georgia Tech and North Carolina, among others.

Damaad Lewis | DL | 6-4 | 245 | Charlotte, N.C. | Myers Park High School

Three-star defensive lineman from Myers Park High School in Charlotte...ranked as top-50 edge nationally by Rivals and 247Sports...recorded 42 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, one pass breakup and one fumble recovery over 10 games senior season...led Myers Park to third round of 8A state playoffs...selected to play in Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas...as sophomore in 2023, helped lead Bellevue High School in Washington to 11-2 record and 3A state championship...brother Damien is offensive lineman for Carolina Panthers after playing four seasons with Seattle Seahawks...selected Florida State over offers from Texas, Texas A&M and Oregon, among others.

Jasen Lopez | WR | 5-10 | 165 | Hollywood, Fla. | Chaminade-Madonna Collegiate Prep

Four-star wide receiver ranked No. 224 nationally by 247Sports and No. 234 by Rivals...rated as No. 29 wide receiver by 247Sports and No. 31 wide receiver by Rivals...two-sport star at Chaminade-Madonna will also play basketball for Florida State...caught 313 passes for 5,211 yards and 59 touchdowns in high school, with four consecutive seasons of 1,000 yards and at least 10 receiving touchdowns...has led Chaminade to 10-2 record and state semifinal game on December 5...caught 56 passes for 1,005 yards and 11 touchdowns as senior...helped Lions to 13-2 record and 1A state championship in 2024 with career-high 1,300 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns...nabbed 73 catches for 1,222 yards and career-high 16 touchdowns in 2023 and added 70 catches for 1,275 yards and 13 touchdowns as freshman in 2022...began career in eighth grade with 27 receptions, 409 yards and five touchdowns in 2021...in basketball, averaging 24.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.0 steals and 3.6 assists over 96 career games entering senior season...chose Florida State over offers from Miami, Florida and Ohio State, among others.

Karon Maycock | LB | 6-1 | 200 | Miami, Fla. | Miami Central High School

Three-star linebacker from Miami Central High School...ranked as No. 27 linebacker nationally by Rivals...rated No. 43 linebacker by ESPN and top-100 linebacker by 247Sports...totaled 149 tackles, 36.0 tackles for loss and 9.0 sacks for Miami Central...made 35 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks as senior...helped lead Miami Central to third round of 3A state playoffs...totaled 62 tackles, 17.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks and two fumble recoveries in eight games as junior...added 15 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack sophomore season...chose Florida State over offers from Miami, Alabama and Texas, among others.

Steven Moore | OL | 6-5 | 310 | Memphis, Tenn. | Bartlett High School/Garden City Community College (Kan.)

Three-star offensive tackle out of Garden City Community College in Garden City, Kansas...No. 58 national JuCo recruit and No. 10 offensive tackle by 247Sports...JCGridiron Preseason All-American prior to 2025 season at Garden City...chose Florida State over offers from Oklahoma State and South Florida, among others.

Jaden O'Neal | QB | 6-3 | 215 | Mustang, Okla. | Mustang High School

Four-star quarterback from Mustang High School in Oklahoma...No. 173 on ESPN's SCNext 300...No. 8 quarterback and No. 1 prospect from Oklahoma by ESPN...rated as top-50 quarterback by Rivals and 247Sports...completed 151 passes for 2,622 yards and 29 passing touchdowns in 10 games during senior season while leading Mustang to 6A-I quarterfinals in state playoffs...completed 71 percent of passes at Narbonne in California during junior season...threw for 1,798 yards, 17 touchdowns and one interception in eight games at Narbonne...in 2023 as sophomore at Newport Harbor in California, threw for 2,475 yards and 27 touchdowns with 209 completions...committed to Florida State in June 2025 over offers from Oklahoma, Georgia and Auburn, among others.

Steven Pickard Jr. | OL | 6-5 | 300 | Charleston, S.C. | IMG Academy (Fla.)

Three-star interior offensive lineman out of IMG Academy in Bradenton...ranked as No. 83 offensive lineman in Class of 2026 by ESPN...led Ascenders to 9-0 record and No. 6 national ranking in 2025...IMG offense averaged 380.6 yards per game, including 209.2 rushing yards per game...IMG went 7-2 and ranked No. 17 nationally in his first season with Ascenders in 2024...led Philip Simmons in Charleston to 10-2 record and second round of state playoffs in 2023 before transferring to IMG...chose Florida State over offers from Syracuse, NC State and Georgia Tech, among others.

Jaemin Pinckney | DL | 6-5 | 217 | Dorchester, S.C. | Woodland High School

Four-star edge rusher out of Woodland High School in South Carolina...ranked as No. 34 edge rusher in America and No. 8 player in South Carolina by 247Sports...rated as top-25 player in South Carolina by Rivals and ESPN...three-time All-Region outside linebacker...two-time All-State first-team linebacker...totaled 91 tackles, 17.0 tackles for loss, 15.0 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns in senior season...added 11 catches for 214 yards and three touchdowns as tight end...had 81 tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss, 10.0 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one defensive touchdown as junior...led Woodland to AA state playoffs all four seasons on varsity...selected to Touchstone Energy North-South Bowl Game following senior season...chose Florida State over offers from West Virginia and South Florida, among others.

Earnest Rankins | DL | 6-4 | 265 | Scottdale, Ga. | Southwest DeKalb High School

Consensus four-star defensive lineman from Southwest DeKalb in Decatur, Georgia...ranked No. 125 overall, No. 12 defensive lineman and No. 20 player in Georgia by Rivals...rated No. 211 on ESPN's SCNext 300, No. 16 defensive lineman and No. 27 player in Georgia...rated as No. 229 overall prospect by 247Sports...first team All-Region after leading Southwest DeKalb to 9-3 record and second round of 4A state playoffs...first round win over Jonesboro was team's first postseason win since 2017...led Southwest DeKalb to 7-4 record and first round of state playoffs as junior in 2024...helped lead Cedar Grove High School to state championship in 2023 before transferring to Southwest DeKalb...chose Florida State over offers from Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia, among others.

Amari Thomas | RB | 5-10 | 187 | Marianna, Fla. | Blountstown High School

Four-star running back from Blountstown High School...rated as No. 177 player nationally, No. 11 running back in Class of 2026 and No. 18 player in Florida by Rivals...ranked as nation's No. 36 running back and No. 66 prospect from Florida by 247Sports...No. 56 running back from ESPN...rushed for 1,799 yards and 21 touchdowns on 117 carries in 2025...added seven receptions for 189 yards and three touchdowns...led Tigers to 12-0 record and will play for Rural state championship on December 5...ran for 1,880 yards, 34 touchdowns and 12.3 yards per rush in 10 games for Marianna in 2024...ran for 1,365 yards and 22 touchdowns as sophomore in 2023...Bulldogs reached state playoffs both years...two-sport athlete also ran 100-meter dash in high school...chose Florida State over offers from Florida, Miami and South Carolina.

Xavier Tiller | TE | 6-5 | 226 | Atlanta, Ga. | Langston Hughes High School

Four-star tight end from Langston Hughes High School...ranked No. 82 on ESPN's SCNext 300...tabbed as No. 4 tight end nationally and No. 11 player in Georgia by ESPN...ranked No. 13 tight end by 247Sports and No. 39 tight end from Rivals...caught 69 passes for 1,041 yards and 19 touchdowns in four seasons with Langston Hughes...has 17 receptions for 312 yards and nine touchdowns as senior...has led Langston Hughes to quarterfinal round of 5A state playoffs on December 5...caught 25 passes for 345 yards and three touchdowns in 2024 as Panthers reached state championship game...had 25 catches for 352 yards and seven touchdowns during sophomore season...selected for 2025 Under Armour All-America Game in January...chose Florida State over offers from Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State, among others.

EJ White | WR | 6-2 | 155 | Vero Beach, Fla. | Vero Beach High School

Four-star athlete from Vero Beach...ranked No. 261 on 247Sports Composite...rated as nation's No. 15 athlete and No. 34 prospect in Florida on 247Sports Composite...ranked No. 233 overall on ESPN's SCNext 300...passed for 2,225 yards and 27 touchdowns, ran for 916 yards and 21 touchdowns and caught four passes for 87 yards while leading Vero Beach to 13-0 record and No. 1 seed in 7A state playoffs...will play in state semifinals December 5...accounted for four touchdowns in regional final win over Dr. Phillips...FACA District 19 Player of the Year...was primarily receiver in sophomore and junior seasons, catching 47 passes for 657 yards and eight touchdowns combined those two seasons...also played quarterback as freshman in 2022, passing for 175 yards and running for 91 yards...combined for 72 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss and five interceptions on defense over first three seasons at Vero Beach...also ran track, competing in 110-meter hurdles, 200-yard and 400-yard races and high jump...chose Florida State over Miami, Florida and Alabama, among others.

Franklin Whitley | DL | 6-6 | 265 | Greenville, S.C. | Greenville Senior High School

Four-star defensive lineman...rated No. 246 nationally by 247Sports...ranked as top-50 defensive lineman and top-15 player in South Carolina by ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals...racked up 39 tackles, 14.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, one forced fumble and four pass breakups in 2025...reached second round of 5A state playoffs in first season playing high school football after standout prep basketball career...averaged 9.4 points and 8.6 rebounds per game as junior as Greenville won state championship...MVP of state championship game vs. Goose Creek with 25 points and 14 rebounds...chose Florida State over offers from Clemson, South Carolina and Alabama, among others.

Darryon Williams | WR | 5-11 | 165 | Tampa, Fla. | Plant High School

Four-star prospect from Plant High School...ranked as No. 19 athlete in Class of 2026 by ESPN and No. 20 athlete by Rivals...ranked as a top-100 player in Florida by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports...caught 20 passes for 155 yards and six touchdowns in 2025...helped lead Panthers to 6A state playoffs...in 11 games as junior, caught 18 passes for 237 yards and one touchdown and returned one kickoff for touchdown...totaled 19 tackles and three interceptions on defense over final two high school seasons...had 34 receptions for 627 yards and 11 touchdowns for Gaither as sophomore in 2023...also ran track in high school, competing in 100-meter, 4x100 and long jump events...chose Florida State over Florida, Miami and Oklahoma, among others.

Izayia Williams | LB | 6-2 | 215 | Tavares, Fla. | Tavares High School

Consensus four-star linebacker from Tavares High School...ranked as No. 44 player nationally, No. 1 linebacker and No. 5 player in Florida by Rivals...placed No. 46 on ESPN's SCNext 300 and rated No. 5 linebacker and No. 7 player in Florida...No. 196 by 247Sports, No. 10 linebacker and No. 25 in Florida...suffered injury prior to senior season...Under Armour All-America Game participant following junior season...two-way player at Tavares had 125 tackles, 15.0 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks and one interception during junior season...carried the ball 23 times for 423 yards and six touchdowns...added five receptions for 97 yards and four touchdowns...two-sport athlete also competed in 100-, 200- and 400-meter events as well as shot put, high jump and long jump with the Tavares track team...chose Florida State over offers from Florida, Ole Miss and Georgia, among others.

Jonah Winston | WR | 5-9 | 155 | Hoover, Ala. | Hoover High School

Three-star wide receiver out of Hoover High School in Alabama...ranked as No. 56 wide receiver nationally and No. 16 player in Alabama by 247Sports...rated as nation's No. 70 receiver and No. 38 player in Alabama from ESPN...caught 53 passes for 625 yards and four touchdowns in 2025, leading Buccaneers to 7A state playoffs...Offensive MVP at Navy All-American Bowl combine...North-South All-Star following senior season...had 38 receptions for 542 yards and three touchdowns as junior...nabbed 12 receptions for 127 yards and one touchdown in 2022...ran 54 times for 278 yards and 11 touchdowns at Hoover...brother of Florida State national champion and 2013 Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston...chose Florida State over offers from Auburn, Alabama and Texas A&M.

