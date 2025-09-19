Jameis Winston delivers heartfelt message on major FSU achievement
The Florida State Seminoles have produced some of the greatest players in football history, both at the collegiate and professional levels.
For instance, some names come to mind, such as Peter Warrick, Deion Sanders, and Warrick Dunn.
However, few have captured the nation's heart like former FSU quarterback Jameis Winston.
READ MORE: Three key matchups to watch in FSU football’s game against Kent State
And now, he'll officially be inducted into the Florida State Hall of Fame this weekend. Winston shared a message regarding the news on Thursday night.
Winston will join Seminole lore alongside his former teammate and fellow 2013 National Champion, wide receiver Rashaad Green.
"At Florida State, if we gonna do it then, we do it big then. I am so happy and grateful to be going into the FSU Hall of Fame," Winston wrote on social media. "Noles forever!"
It's unlikely Winston will be in attendance for the contest against Kent State. He's a quarterback for the New York Giants, who will be hosting the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football this weekend.
The 2025 class also includes baseball All-American Bryan Henry, softball national player of the year Lacey Waldrop, Olympian and multi All-American track star Colleen Quigley, NCAA national champion diver Terry Horner and three-time national champion track and field coach Bob Braman.
What Kind Of Statistics Has Jameis Winston Put Up During His College And Professional Career?
During his college career, Jameis Winston nabbed a Heisman Trophy, a national championship, and lost only one game as a starter. He redshirted his freshman year and played in 2013 and '14 for the 'Noles before moving on to the NFL.
While with the Seminoles, the FSU legend recorded 7,964 passing yards and 65 passing touchdowns on 851 attempts and seven rushing touchdowns.
In 2013, Winston led the 'Noles to undefeated record, an ACC championship, a national championship. He received a Heisman Trophy in the process.
In 2014, the FSU star nabbed another ACC championship and appeared in the Rose Bowl, but fell to Oregon. It was Winston's lone loss as a starter in garnet and gold.
As for Jameis Winston's professional career, he was the No. 1 pick of the 2015 NFL Draft and quarterbacked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2015-19. He moved on to New Orleans from 2020-23 and then eventually became a Cleveland Brown before the 2024 season with a one-year contract.
Winston recorded one of the most eyebrow-raising seasons in NFL history with the Bucs in 2019 as he put up 5,000 yards and 33 touchdowns, but coupled it with 30 interceptions.
Winston now plays with the New York Giants in a third-string role behind Russell Wilson and Jaxson Dart.
READ MORE: Paul Finebaum makes stunning statement about FSU football nobody saw coming
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok