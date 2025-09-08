Kickoff time, TV channel announced for FSU football's home game against Kent State
The Florida State Seminoles are enjoying their second BYE week of the 2025 season. After getting off to a 2-0 start for the third time in four seasons, the Seminoles are back inside the top 10 and looking to keep the momentum going.
Following the week off, FSU will return to Doak Campbell Stadium to close out its three-game homestand against the Kent State Golden Flashes.
Kent State is 1-1, defeating FCS Merrimack before falling to Texas Tech last week. The Golden Flashes were blown out by the Red Raiders, 62-14. The Seminoles are expected to be heavy favorites to remain undefeated when the contest rolls around.
On Monday, the ACC announced game times and television information for contests that'll take place during Week 4 (September 20).
It'll be another early Saturday afternoon for the Seminoles.
When Will FSU-Kent State Kick Off?
According to the Atlantic Coast Conference, the game between Florida State and Kent State will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on the ACC Network on Saturday, September 20.
This will be the third straight early afternoon contest for the Seminoles, which isn't ideal for fans as the summer in Tallahassee is still winding down.
Florida State and Kent State have never met on the football field previously. The Seminoles are paying the Golden Flashes $1.2 million to play the game. That's nearly triple what the program guaranteed to East Texas A&M - $450,000.
Kent State finished 0-12 in 2024 and 1-11 in 2023. The Golden Flashes have not beaten an FBS program since a 30-27 overtime win over Buffalo on Saturday, November 26, 2022. That was nearly three years ago.
The program fired head coach Kenni Burns in April due to violations of his contract. Interim head coach Mark Carney is leading the Golden Flashes through the 2025 season.
Coincidentally, Kent State will kick off conference play against Buffalo on Saturday, September 13. The game will kick off at 12:00 p.m. and be televised on CBSSN if you want to get an early look at Florida State's next opponent.
