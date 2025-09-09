Florida State’s Duce Robinson highlighted for etching name into program history
The Florida State Seminoles laid it on the East Texas A&M Lions on Saturday. The Seminoles scored touchdowns on their first ten drives and didn't surrender a point until the fourth quarter, winning 77-3. It was a game to remember as FSU tied program records for margin of victory and total touchdowns while tying for the second most points in school history.
It was a dominant offensive performance against an overmatched opponent. That's exactly what Florida State was looking for as the starters got out early and the backups had an opportunity to gain important experience.
READ MORE: FSU football star QB surging in early Heisman Trophy conversation
Junior wide receiver Duce Robinson was the star of the day for the Seminoles. He racked up five catches for 173 yards and two touchdowns before halftime, with the majority of that production coming in the opening frame. Robinson averaged 34.6 yards per reception.
Robinson's 173 yards in a half and 160 yards in a quarter are the most by a Seminole this century. He had the most receiving yards in a game for a Florida State wide receiver since Johnny Wilson in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl.
Saturday was also the first time in Robinson's college career that he scored twice in a single game. He caught touchdowns of 82 yards and 42 yards,
Robinson was highlighted for his big day.
Duce Robinson Named One Of The Top Transfers Of The Week
On Monday, On3's Pete Nakos listed Robinson as his No. 2 most impactful transfer of the week. Robinson came in behind Oklahoma's John Mateer, who led the Sooners to a win over No. 23 Michigan.
"USC transfer Duce Robinson pulled in five catches for 173 yards on Saturday against East Texas A&M. He averaged over 34 yards a catch and had an 82-yard touchdown," Nakos wrote. "He also pulled in a one-handed touchdown catch in the corner of the end zone. Robinson put together the stat time in 15 football minutes."
The junior wide receiver hit over 20 miles per hour, one of the top speeds this past week.
Robinson is tied for No. 10 in the FBS with two receiving touchdowns. His 27.29 yards per reception ranks No. 8 in the nation.
Florida State and Robinson will be back in action against Kent State on Saturday, September 20. The contest will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and be televised on the ACC Network.
READ MORE: FSU football surging in national conversation following Alabama stomping
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok