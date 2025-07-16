Florida State QB doesn’t back down from Alabama jab ahead of showdown
The Florida State Seminoles football program has been a brand that is discussed year-round since it rose to prominence under the legendary Bobby Bowden in the 80s and 90s.
READ MORE: FSU named a top destination if Nick Saban returns to college football
Whether it's recruiting, courtroom cases revolving around a conference divorce, or player comments that raise some eyebrows, Florida State University has it all.
The latter was on display last month when Boston College/UCF quarterback transfer to FSU, Tommy Castellanos, told Pete Nakos of On3, "I dreamed of playing against Alabama. They don’t have Nick Saban to save them. I just don’t see them stopping me."
Castellanos also stated, "I hope people don't think that Florida State is going to be the same team it was last year because we have weapons. People can't just sit back in zone coverage and watch me."
Well, the new FSU field general caught up with Alabama wide receiver Isiah Horton and shared his justification for the comments he made about blue blood program.
“If you ever watch any interview, I don’t ever talk like that," Castellanos said. "But like, them boys are coming off 2-10 — I just wanted to instill some confidence.”
He also added, “I’m tryna get my boys ready to go. I'm trying to make it the biggest stage, you feel me?"
Whether it's necessary to motivate his teammates for Alabama is up for debate.
However, in the last three season-openers that FSU has played in against marquee opponents (Notre Dame in '21, LSU in '22 and '23), the Seminoles have performed well, beating the spread all three times.
The Seminoles and the Crimson Tide will square off on Aug. 30 at 3:30 ET in the newly renovated Doak Campbell Stadium.
READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles football projected to face Group of Five opponent in bowl forecast
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok