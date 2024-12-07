Kenny Dillingham References FSU Football Snub In Message To CFP Committee
There was a lot of bitterness shared between the Florida State Seminoles and the College Football Playoff Selection Committee last year after the Seminoles were historically snubbed from the four-team playoff. The 'Noles were a perfect 32-0 on the season and ACC Champions but were overlooked by the committee due to the fact that quarterback Jordan Travis went down with an injury late in the season.
The controversy carried throughout the offseason, and the topic of the snub is coming up again with the Playoff Selection Show coming on Sunday after Championship Weekend.
Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham and the Sun Devils just clinched their spot in the new 12-team playoff format with a 45-19 Big 12 Championship win over the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday. When asked about his team's potential seeding this year ahead of the selection process, Dillingham mentioned the FSU debacle and said that the Sun Devils should be treated like the team they are when their starting quarterback was available.
"I mean, last year, they [the College Football Playoff Selection Committee] kept Florida State out because their quarterback didn't play," Dillingham said. "We're 11-1 with our quarterback. 11-1, and we're Big 12 Champs. I think we should be treated like an 11-1 team."
Dillingham took the head coaching position at Arizona State ahead of the 2023 season after previously holding the offensive coordinator and quarterback coaching positions at FSU for two seasons. He quickly turned the program around from a 3-9 team to an 11-2 team, hoisting the Big 12 Championship Trophy.
While they will undoubtedly get their chance in the playoffs, the choice of seeding and who they play first will definitely have an impact on his team. The top four ranked conference champions will get a bye week in the first round of the CFP.
With more championships set to take place on Saturday, shakeups around the college football world are sure to come.
