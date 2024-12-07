ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips Makes Confusing Statement Referencing Former FSU QB Jordan Travis
It's Championship Weekend on Saturday. A day that teams around the country have been preparing for all season, with coaches and staff dotting their 'i's' and crossing their 't's' in hopes of a spot in the 2025 College Football Playoff.
One person who didn't get his notes right was ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, who seems to think New York Jets and former Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis is still playing college football. Only now, he's on the SMU Mustangs and is a former Miami quarterback.
"There's two teams in the 68 power 4 schools that went undefeated in the conference, the Oregon Ducks and the SMU Mustangs...Last year, we suffered having to hear about Jordan Travis and Miami not being the same. Well, it cuts both ways. Since Jordan Travis took over, they're 9-0. They have more Power 4 wins than Texas does," Phillips said.
At times, Phillips got it right, saying Kevin Jennings was the quarterback at SMU to start, but he still got the Mustangs' conference record wrong, and Miami is 6-2 in conference play. SMU is 8-0 in conference play, so it is unclear who he is talking about.
The Mustangs joined the ACC ahead of the 2024 season and immediately hit the ground running. They are 11-1 and 8-0 in conference play. They are slated to play the Clemson Tigers tonight at 8:00 p.m. for a chance at an ACC Title and a spot in the new 12-team College Football Playoff.
It appears to be a rallying cry from the commissioner for Miami to get in the playoffs after Florida State was historically snubbed last year. Miami is 10-2 and was placed one spot at No. 12 behind Alabama, who is 9-3.
Florida State is currently in a lawsuit against the ACC to exit the conference, and confusing statements like these continue to frustrate fans and add credence to some of the rumors that are circling around behind the scenes about how the man at the helm is running things.
