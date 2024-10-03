LA Rams Defensive End Jared Verse Named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month
Los Angeles Rams defensive end Jared Verse joined a long list of players who left their mark on the Florida State Seminoles when he transferred from Albany to FSU during the 2022 offseason. He went on to earn back-to-back All-American and All-ACC honors during his time in Tallahassee after totaling nine sacks in each of his seasons with the 'Noles. Overall, he recorded 89 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries, and was eventually selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Rams with the 19th pick.
Verse's upward trend to stardom has continued. He was recently named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month as he vies for the coveted Defensive Rookie of the Year title, for which he was a preseason favorite to win.
While the Rams aren't off to the season they had hoped for, in the four games Verse has played, he's totaled 17 quarterback pressures, one sack, 10 tackles, with seven assists, and 12 quarterback hurries. He is the highest-graded defensive player on the team this year with over 100 snaps, according to PFF.com.
It is only a matter of time before the 6'4'', 260-pound Dayton, OH native starts turning pressures and hurries into sacks and fumbles. Opposing offenses, however, know what he brings to the table if left unchecked, and his presence on the field allows the rest of the defensive line to pin their ears back, much like in college.
Watch Verse and the Rams when they take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, October 6 at 4:25 p.m. EST.
