Lord Mayor of Dublin Has Favorite In Florida State-Georgia Tech Matchup
Florida State was hoping to be blessed with the 'Luck of the Irish' In Dublin this weekend with the program gearing up for its first-ever international game. Instead, it looks like it'll continue to be an 'us against the world' mentality for the Seminoles with plenty of motivation for the team to pull from after being unjustly snubbed from the College Football Playoff last December.
It appears that the Lord Mayor of Dublin has already chosen a favorite in the upcoming matchup between Florida State and Georgia Tech. On Thursday, James Geoghegan spoke to the Yellow Jackets, seemingly after their first practice abroad. In a video posted to social media, Geoghegan welcomed the team to Ireland before adding that he hopes they beat Florida State.
READ MORE: Why Osceola And Renegade Won't Be With Florida State For Georgia Tech Game
"Well, this is an intimidating bunch of guys. So listen, welcome to Dublin," Geoghegan said. "We are so excited to have you, college football Dublin gameday in Ireland is one of the biggest calendars that we have in this city and we cannot wait for the game."
"I hope you get the luck of the Irish and I hope you beat Florida State," Geoghegan continued. "Thank you so much for coming to Dublin and I wish you the best time ever. Best of luck."
Now, we'll remain diplomatic and note that it's entirely possible Geoghegan spoke to Florida State and offered the same sentiments. But until that clip surfaces, it might just be worth assuming that the mayor has decided to make himself an enemy of Seminole Nation. That might not be the best idea after how things have gone for Kirk Herbstreit over the last nine months. Or, Georgia Tech, is sneakily trying to sabotage FSU's focus.
Last year, the former Lord Mayor of Dublin, Daithí de Róiste, and organizers of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic traveled to Tallahassee to watch Florida State take down Virginia Tech in Doak Campbell Stadium. Geoghegan was appointed as the Lord Mayor of Dublin on June 21, 2024.
Florida State and Georgia Tech are scheduled to kick off at noon EST on Saturday, August 24. The contest will be nationally televised on ESPN.
READ MORE: Florida State Offers Younger Brother Of Former Standout Running Back
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State football throughout the 2024 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Florida State vs. Georgia Tech: Wednesday Practice Observations For The Seminoles
• Florida State vs. Georgia Tech: Monday Practice Observations For The Seminoles
• FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: Passing Game Ascending With Preseason Winding Down
• FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: Offense Punches Back With Strong Showing From WRs