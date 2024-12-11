Luke Kromenhoek Releases Statement On Transfer From Florida State
Florida State Seminoles quarterback Luke Kromenhoek officially announced his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on Wednesday via Instagram after closing out at the starting position under center to end a disastrous 2-10 season.
"Seek his will in all you do, and he will show you which path to take. This past year at Florida State has been a blessing to me and my family. I am forever grateful for the privilege to have worn garnet and gold. I want to express my heartfelt thanks to the coaching staff who gave me the opportunity to play as a Seminole and who have helped guide me as a man and quarterback, to Nole Nation, the incredible fans who have supported me in my journey and to my teammates who have become my brothers."
"After an agonizing decision, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with three years of eligibility to pusue an opportunity that is in better alignment with my development and aspirations. Go Noles!"
The news could be parallel with Florida State seemingly eying Boston College transfer Thomas Castellanos, who visited Florida State on Wednesday.
Kromenhoek appeared in six games, starting in the final two contests in 2024 as a true freshman, completing 44/84 passes for 502 yards with three touchdowns to two interceptions, along with 63 rushes for 113 yards.
Florida State is projected to return one scholarship quarterback on the roster, Brock Glenn, but brought on 4-star quarterback Kevin Sperry during the Early Signing Period.
With the announcement, he became the 15th player to state their intentions to transfer in the early winter window. Junior defensive end Marvin Jones, Jr., redshirt senior wide receiver Deuce Spann, redshirt junior tight end Jackson West, redshirt junior defensive end Byron Turner Jr, redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Tomiwa Durojaiye, senior defensive back Omarion Cooper, redshirt sophomore linebacker Omar Graham Jr., sophomore wide receiver Destyn Hill, redshirt freshman defensive end Lamont Green Jr., redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Julian Armella, junior tight end Brian Courtney, redshirt senior wide receiver Darion Williamson, redshirt sophomore tight end Jerrale Powers, and redshirt freshman linebacker DeMarco Ward have all declared their intentions to move on.
The former4-star prospect will have three years of eligibility remaining.
