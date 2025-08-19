Micahi Danzy credits Florida State support system for smooth transition to WR
With two weeks to go until the Seminoles take the field for the first time of the 2025 college football season, players are doing what they can this last week of fall camp to earn a spot on the two-deep, with some talented younger players even pushing for a role in the starting lineup.
After appearing in four games for the Seminoles at running back in 2024, Micahi Danzy turned heads last spring on the track, participating in the 4x400 relay, 4x100 relay, and the 400, the latter of which he holds the ACC record for at 44.38 seconds.
Micahi Danzy Discusses Transition From Track to Football
While Florida State may have gained an experienced wide receivers coach when they brought on Tim Harris Jr., they also gained a former standout athlete. During his time with the University of Miami, Harris Jr was a star on the track, finishing his college career as a four-time All-American and six-time ACC Champion.
Danzy, who, in addition to juggling football and track, is also transitioning from running back to wide receiver, added that Harris Jr. has been a major help since spring.
"He's been a big help, you know, especially in spring ball, knowing I did the 400, so it was a lot of communication going on too, because the 400 is a lot more of endurance than skill, so you have to be in shape to do it," Danzy said. "So he didn't want to overrun me because I was still in track season. Him running the 800, he understood where I was coming from."
Danzy didn't shy away from leaning on his teammates as he's been working his way back onto the gridiron. He was quick to point out senior wide receiver Squirrel White, who has taken Danzy under his wing.
"Definitely Squirrel, he took me under, he tells me how to read the defense and all that, especially with the position change, he really helps. Anytime I have a question I just go to him, so we kind of built a relationship this camp," Danzy said.
On Season Ending Injury Ahead of NCAA Championships
In what was shaping up to be a historic season for the two-sport athlete, Danzy suffered a minor injury just ahead of the NCAA Championships. The ACC Record holder had previously shared on social media that he dreamed of winning gold at the NCAA's and scoring the first touchdown of the college football season.
Despite the early end of what was a fantastic rookie season on the track, Danzy shared that he was happy with everything he accomplished, but he has bigger aspirations for the 2026 track season.
"I wasn't really frustrated, I was blessed that I got to where I was, it wasn't really frustration, but it built a platform to next year, so I'm excited for that," Danzy said.
The Florida State Seminoles will face the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, August 30th at 3:30 p.m. EST in Doak Campbell Stadium.
