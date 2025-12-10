Walk-on wide receiver's departure opens another roster spot for FSU football

Seven players from Florida State's roster have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal over the last two days. The total number of departures is up to nine for the Seminoles, and that number is expected to keep climbing.

There's no option except another overhaul in Tallahassee. Florida State signed 32 high school/JUCO prospects in its 2026 class and needs to make further room for incoming transfers. With only 20 seniors exiting the roster, there are some players who have to go simply due to numbers.

Nothing should really be a surprise at this point with FSU going 7-17 over the past two seasons.

Walk-On Wide Receiver Willy Suarez Entering Portal

On Wednesday, redshirt freshman walk-on wide receiver Willy Suarez announced he plans to enter the portal. Suarez spent the last two seasons with the Seminoles as a reserve, primarily working with the scout team and on special teams.

In 2024, Suarez played in the final two games of the season, recording two tackles and a forced fumble against Charleston Southern. In 2025, he appeared in six games, recording one catch for five yards.

"I would like to thank God for allowing me to be where and who I am today. I would also like to give a huge thank you to Florida State University, coach Norvell, coach Malzahn, coach Harris, and all the other coaches who have believed and poured into me throughout my last 2 seasons here," Suarez wrote on social media. "I am beyond grateful for all the experiences and growth this program has allowed me to be a part of."

The 5-foot-10, 195-pound wide receiver has three seasons of eligibility remaining at the college level.

Suarez joined FSU as a walk-on in 2024, choosing the program over USF, Army, and Navy, among others.

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

