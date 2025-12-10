FSU football hiring rising UCF assistant to fill cornerbacks coach role

The Florida State Seminoles are hiring a second new assistant coach to join Mike Norvell's staff this offseason.

Earlier this week, FSU brought on former Syracuse EDGE coach Nick Williams to work alongside Terrance Knighton on the defensive line.

The Seminoles will be making a similar move in the secondary, adding another assistant in the form of an up-and-comer who can slide in next to safeties coach Evan Cooper.

Florida State Hiring UCF DBs coach Brandon Harris

Co-Defensive Coordinator Brandon Harris during the Spring Game at FAU Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Boca Raton, FL. | Jeff Romance / USA TODAY NETWORK

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Florida State is expected to hire UCF defensive backs coach Brandon Harris. The rising coach is already someone the Seminoles are familiar with. Harris worked with Norvell as a defensive analyst at FSU in 2020, and he's the younger brother of current wide receivers coach/pass game coordinator Tim Harris Jr.

Harris comes to Tallahassee following one season with the Knights. This past season, UCF ranked No. 25 in the country in passing defense, surrendering 185.1 passing yards per game while creating nine interceptions.

On Monday, Harris was honored with a selection to the AFCA's 35 under 35. That's just another example to show that he's on the right path.

Sources: Florida State is expected to hire UCF defensive backs coach Brandon Harris to work with the FSU secondary. He was named to the AFCA 35 Under 35 this year and worked at FAU prior to UCF. He's a former second-round NFL Draft pick. pic.twitter.com/r156USepnd — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 10, 2025

Over the last five years, Harris has established himself across the Sunshine State, working at FIU, FAU, and UCF. He was promoted from conerbacks coach to co-defensive coordinator during his stint with the Owls, eventually serving as interim defensive coordinator late in the 2024 season.

Harris developed two all-conference selections at FAU, including CJ Heard, a former FSU commit who totaled 82 tackles, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and a pass deflection as a true freshman.

The 35-year-old is the son of South Florida coaching legend Tim Harris Sr. He played out his college career at Miami and was selected in the second round of the 2011 Draft, spending over half a decade at the professional level.

Harris is still young but he's started to prove himself as a developer and recruiter. His consistent upward climb and ties across the state are certainly appealing.

It's unclear what he was paid at UCF but this should be a solid price point for Florida State.

