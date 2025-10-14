Nole Gameday

Micahi Danzy's rise could be the spark FSU football's offense needs

Danzy has blossomed for the Florida State Seminoles in 2025, but he understands there is still room to grow.

Tommy Mire

Aug 30, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Micahi Danzy (19) reacts after a play against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Micahi Danzy (19) reacts after a play against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
In this story:

Florida State wide receiver and Tallahassee native Micahi Danzy has been a bright spot for the Seminoles this season. From track star to double coverage touchdowns, there isn't much we haven't seen from the Florida High product.

As the Seminoles tread through the murky waters of a three-game losing streak, Danzy has stepped to the forefront in the wide receiver corps. Injuries and scheme have given him the opportunity to stand out on the big stage, and he's done just that.

Danzy Earning Trust Within the Offense

Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Micahi Danzy
Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Micahi Danzy (19) catches a touchdown pass over Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Shadarian Harrison (21) during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Wide receivers coach Tim Harris, Jr., sees a player who is quickly maturing into a reliable weapon. With each passing week, Danzy is earning more trust within the offense, and the staff believes his best football is yet to come.

"I love what I've seen from Micahi, just in every, every phase of it. You just watch a guy who's from week to week, he's taking advantage of opportunities, and he still has a lot of room to grow, too," Harris Jr. said to the media on Tuesday.

"That's what I really enjoy about coaching him," Harris Jr. added. "He understands the areas that he needs to continue to get better in, but right now, he's capitalizing on a lot of opportunities that he gets."

READ MORE: Ex-Florida State WR stuns fans with one of the greatest catches ever

Coaches Believe Danzy Has Only Scratched the Surface

Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Micahi Danzy
Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Micahi Danzy (19) after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the fourth quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Harris Jr. didn’t hesitate when asked about Danzy’s long-term potential. With traits that translate beyond just speed and athleticism, the staff sees a player who could develop into one of the most complete receivers in the conference.

"He can be one of the best. I really do believe that," Harris Jr. said. "And it's not just because of his skill set. He's blessed with a lot of, got good length. He's strong and he's wiry, but he's strong at the point of contact."

"You see him break tackles, his ability to make contested catches, but his coachability," Harris Jr. continued. "He's a kid who, right now, holds on to everything that you say. And when you have a guy that has that kind of buy-in with the abilities that he has, the sky is the limit for him."

Danzy has 16 receptions for 330 yards and two scores this season, while adding another 168 yards on the ground with three rushing touchdowns. His world-class speed has proven to be an “it” factor as he continues to grow in his route running and ball skills. It's no surprise the Tallahassee native is making waves as a redshirt freshman.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell delivers message to frustrated FSU football fans after 3rd straight loss

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Tommy Mire
TOMMY MIRE

Tommy Mire joined NoleGameday in 2023 as a writer and editor. He initially worked as lead voice at SBNation's Tomahawk Nation and contributes to football, NFL and recruiting coverage. Connect with Tommy on Twitter at @TommyM3III

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Football