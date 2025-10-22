Mike Norvell addresses FSU's administration standing behind him during tough stretch
The Florida State Seminoles have gone through a crossroads of sorts after a four-game losing streak has left people surrounding the program questioning what exactly is happening in Tallahassee.
The Seminoles' most recent 20-13 loss to Stanford sparked outrage across the board and led to an official statement from Vice President and Athletic Director Michael Alford. Alongside acknowledging the expectations at Florida State, Alford made it clear that the university was in full support of head coach Mike Norvell as the 2025 season progresses.
Norvell met with the media on Wednesday to address the numerous issues surrounding his football team, which sits near the bottom of the ACC with a 0-4 conference record.
Norvell Responds to Vote of Confidence from Alford
As speculation mounted about his future, Norvell responded to Alford’s decision to support him, emphasizing his daily focus and personal accountability amid a challenging stretch for the Seminoles.
"Ultimately, I try to focus on every day as the day. I'm always in constant communication with Michael, with the president, and the board. I know and understand the expectations, and there's no higher expectation than what I have, and I know it's not been good enough," Norvell said. "To be able to come and be a part of this program, I'm gonna give all that I have."
Norvell didn’t shy away from taking ownership of Florida State’s recent struggles, expressing gratitude for the administration’s confidence while stressing the need for progress moving forward.
"The results have not always been what I want it to be. I think that when you go through all the different aspects of where we are and what it's looked like, I mean, we've got to get better. And I appreciate the belief of what that belief is for and what's ahead," Norvell said.
"But the statement wasn't, I wouldn't say the statement wasn't for me. You know, ultimately, because I know every day that I show up, I know what it's going to be," Norvell added. "I know what it's going to look like. But I am grateful. I am grateful for the opportunity to be the head coach here at Florida State."
READ MORE: Tony White addresses sideline blow up with Mike Norvell and FSU's Edwin Joseph
Taking Responsibility for Florida State’s Struggles
Norvell expressed visible frustration as he addressed tough questions and scrutiny coming from those affected by the team’s recent setbacks. Reaffirming the trust between himself, Alford, and university leadership.
"I hate it for Michael. I hate it for our players. I hate it for the program. I hate it for the university, Tallahassee in general. I hate it for everybody that's had to deal with and experience the disappointing outcomes," Norvell said.
"That is on me, and this staff and this football team to get that right. I know Michael's belief in us and what it can be. And I know he watches," Norvell continued. "He's not a guy who just doesn't show up. He's there. He's present. He'll come to practice. The president will come out to practice."
The road to redemption is a long one for Norvell, and a lot is riding on the success of FSU's next five games. Not just for Norvell, but for the players, staff, recruits, and ultimately the foreseeable future in Tallahassee.
READ MORE: FSU athletic director makes stunning statement on Mike Norvell’s future
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok