Mike Norvell Expects Sophomore WR Back In Lineup For FSU This Weekend
Florida State needs something to break in its favor after a choppy start to the season where the team has dropped its first two games in upset losses to Georgia Tech and Boston College. The job won't get any easier in Week 3 with the Seminoles preparing to match up against Memphis, which fell just outside of the most recent AP Top 25 Poll.
Luckily for FSU's struggling offense, it appears that the unit will have all nine of the wide receivers listed on its two-deep available this weekend. On Monday, Mike Norvell revealed that he's expecting sophomore wide receiver Hykeem Williams to be available when the Seminoles kick off against the Tigers.
Williams missed the early portion of the season while recovering from what was deemed a "minor injury" by ESPN College GameDay's Pete Thamel. It's been evident that the former five-star prospect was getting close to a return after he dressed out and warmed up prior to the game against Boston College. Williams flashed throughout the lone practice that the media observed during the BYE week.
"Fully expecting Hykeem to be available this week and to play. He really had a good fall camp, he was on track for what we believe he can be. He's taken some positive steps and still needs to grow and do that. Obviously, you get another big, fast, strong receiver that we feel has an opportunity to win 1-on-1's, get an opportunity to showcase those attributes in the passing game but also in the running game."
Florida State's running game hasn't been able to find much traction so far this season. The addition of Williams to the lineup provides the Seminoles with a downfield threat and a physical and willing blocker. Williams isn't afraid to get his hands dirty when the ball isn't coming his way.
"That's something that we've got to continue to build upon the perimeter. We've faced a good number of looks where the secondaries are getting incorporated heavily in the run fits so how can receivers help when it comes to that?" Norvell said. 'That's something when you look at Memphis's secondary, with the type of defense they play, I think it's as good as a secondary fitting the run, being physical out there on the edge, getting involved and being disrupted on the perimeter game, we need all of our receivers to come and bring obviously their best when it comes to that. Hykeem is somebody I'm very excited about, I think he can be a big play receiver for us but also a steady, consistent force."
Williams is the highest-ranked prospect to sign with Florida State under Mike Norvell. He appeared in eight games last season, catching five passes for 80 yards and a touchdown. Williams seemed like he was finding his stride prior to a lower-body injury during the second half of the season that kept him out for multiple games. He returned to play a season-high 31 snaps in the Orange Bowl. Williams scored the lone touchdown of his freshman campaign in FSU's win over Syracuse in October.
Florida State and Memphis are scheduled to kick off at noon EST on Saturday, September 14. The contest will be nationally televised on ESPN.
