FSU QB Tommy Castellanos takes blame for loss to Miami Hurricanes
Florida State senior quarterback Tommy Castellanos didn't commit a turnover through the first two games of the 2025 season.
That's shifted in a big way recently as Castellanos has thrown five interceptions in the Seminoles' last three outings, including two in consecutive games as FSU has suffered back-to-back defeats.
The five interceptions mark the total of picks that Castellanos tossed in eight games last season at Boston College. In that time, he also put up 18 touchdown passes for the Eagles. This fall, he's thrown six touchdowns to five interceptions.
Castellanos hasn't looked like himself in Florida State's losses to Virginia and Miami. He's appeared more frantic and is forcing decisions rather than taking what the defense gives him. Part of that reason might be the fact that Castellanos isn't fully healthy.
He only had six days to bounce back from a leg injury before going on the road to face the Cavaliers. Last night against the Hurricanes, Castellanos was spotted limping at multiple junctures of the game.
READ MORE: No. 18 FSU football embarrassed by No. 3 Miami Hurricanes in Tallahassee
The veteran signal-caller isn't someone who makes excuses but it's worth wondering if he's thinking about taking hits at this point.
Miami also put a ton of pressure on Castellanos. The Hurricanes racked up 42 pressures, including 36 quarterback hurries, per PFF. That's an insane rate, considering the Seminoles had 88 offensive snaps.
Castellanos put the blame on himself following the Seminoles' rivalry loss.
FSU QB Tommy Castellanos Takes Accountability for Miami Defeat
In the loss to Miami, Florida State actually accumulated more total yards of offense, first downs, and went 4/4 in the red zone.
However, turnovers were a killer. Castellanos threw two interceptions, both of which led to touchdowns for the Hurricanes. True freshman running back Ousmane Kromah also fumbled on the first play after a muffed punt.
Castellanos pointed to self-inflicted mistakes as the primary reason for the loss.
"I don't really think they did anything to stop us. We had three turnovers, two picks, and a fumble, and then we had a lot of penalties," Castellanos said after the game. "I just think it's self-inflicted wounds. That's two games back-to-back where we're kind of hurting ourselves and kind of beating ourselves."
When head coach Mike Norvell finished speaking to the team in the locker room, Castellanos had a few words for the Seminoles.
"I told the guys at the end, when coach Norvell got done talking, that this doesn't define us. We've got to continue to finish the season, continue to play hard, and play the brand of football we know how," Castellanos said. "I told the guys that this one's on me, this loss is on me. I apologize to the team, I apologize to this community, to the alumni, to the past players, everybody. "
"This game's on me. I told the guys that I have to play better and I have to be better. I told them I promise that you guys will start seeing better," Castellanos added. "Two careless interceptions. We won in every margin, the rushing game, the passing game. Just two careless picks. I told the guys this one's on me. I got to be better for this community, team, and for myself."
Norvell reflected on Castellanos' performance, noting that everything doesn't fall on the shoulders of Florida State's quarterback.
"Tommy, I believe in him. I believe in who is and what he's about," Norvell said. "He went in and told the team right after that he takes ownership for all things that he does and I respect him so much for that. He's going to be pushing with the response of this team, but it's not all on him in any regards."
"Everything we can do, we can all push and be better," Norvell added. "He's a competitor. He wants to do it all for this team. It was just some times where he wasn't quite in rhythm like he's been. Some of that you got to just give credit to the opponent."
One thing about Castellanos and this Florida State team is that they won't give up. Down 14-0 to Virginia, the Seminoles battled back and took the lead before falling in double overtime.
Facing a 28-3 deficit against Miami, the mindset was the same. That led to a 19-0 fourth quarter and a moment that FSU might be able to build on despite another loss.
"The resilience was there, we just have to play better to start off with. We finished pretty good, and we fought, and we fought but we fought last week too," Castellanos said. "The game came down, two weeks in a row, to one drive and those are the little things that add up throughout the game that we've got to fix and best believe, we'll fix those."
READ MORE: FSU football plummets in AP Top 25 Poll after shocking defeat
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok