Mike Norvell Highlights FSU Football’s Wide Receivers, Linebackers After First Practice In Full Pads
The Florida State Seminoles marched onto the Alfred J. Dunlap Practice Facility on a steamy and humid Tuesday morning in full pads for the first time this fall camp. The intensity was apparent as the thumps of pads and clinks of helmets rang among the shouts of coaches and players.
FSU head coach Mike Norvell met with the media after Tuesday's session to discuss what he's seen throughout the first six practices and the impression that the first day in pads gave him.
READ MORE: FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: Defense Sets The Tone, DJU Impresses
"Thought today was a good competitive day, you know, physical practice. (It was the) first day in full pads," Norvell said."We've got a couple of three-day stretches and, you know, put in a lot of good work the last three days. High player loads, very explosive, very fast in how we've been practicing. The only thing I was a little disappointed with was the middle part of practice. I thought our tempo was not as good as it needed to be."
Norvell mentioned that the tempo was corrected at the back end of practice and that he likes the explosiveness on both sides of the ball, adding that they've been in a very aggressive install as they prepare for their opening matchup against Georgia Tech on August 24.
Two players who have stood out to Norvell are wide receivers Kentron Poitier and Ja'Khi Douglas, who are both veterans in the Florida State offense. Both Douglas and Poitier came down with touchdowns on Tuesday as they continue to build off a successful camp.
"Ja'Khi Douglas has had a really, really good last couple of days after a day that was not up to his standard," Norvell continued. "I thought Kentron showed up today and made a couple of really big plays, things I like to see."
FSU added transfer linebackers Shawn Murphy (Alabama) and Cam Riley (Auburn) into the mix after losing Tatum Bethune and Kalen DeLoach to the NFL.
"I've really been pleased with the linebacking crew, the guys that are rolling through... I've been pleased with the way those guys have worked. They are all playing faster as it's going, and it's really been good to see," Norvell said. "Cam Riley, I'm very excited about just what he's shown here in the first six days."
Riley played in a different defensive system in each of the four years he was with the Auburn Tigers. Although some would think this would hinder his grasp of defensive coordinator Adam Fuller's defense, his transition into the new scheme has been smooth, and his work ethic is outstanding.
"You see that in a fast transition. Every year, he's had to learn a new defense, a new language; so he's very familiar with concepts because he's probably seen a lot of different concepts that he's been asked to do. His work ethic is outstanding," Norvell said. "He's smart and able to pick it up. Now it's just about the finer details of how we ask guys to do things... Each day, you're seeing more and more flashes from him as his confidence is building"
Being in full pads gave the big guys up front a chance to go full throttle providing a more 'game-like' atmosphere for the offensive and defensive lines. Defensive linemen Darrell Jackson and Josh Farmer are veterans in the defense, but players like Colorado State transfer Grady Kelly, and West Virginia transfer Tomiwa Durojaiye have played a lot of football in their careers and are trying to establish themselves in the system.
"I think (we have) big, physical, explosive movers, and they compete. It's been good to see the back and forth. It's the consistency and fundamentals that we need to build upon, but these are guys that have played a lot of football," Norvell said. "We know Darrell and Josh are continuing to get better, but Grady Kelly has shown up and done some good things. KJ Sampson has had a good camp, and Tomiwa has been pushing and trying to establish himself. I'm excited about that."
One of the most improved players from spring to fall, Norvell said, is former 4-star defensive back Charles Lester III, who was a part of the 2024 recruiting cycle. He also mentioned Cai Bates and Edwin Joseph as continuing to have a good start of camp.
"I think probably one of the most improved players from spring to fall has been Charles Lester. He's really playing with more confidence and understanding the calls. Cai Bates is another player I'm very excited about. Edwin Joseph has also shown up and continues to play with consistency and confidence."
.The Seminoles return to the practice fields on Thursday, August 1, and are set to hold their first scrimmage on August 3.
Norvell's full interview can be seen below.
READ MORE: LA Rams DE Jared Verse Top Candidate for 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State football throughout fall camp
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: Seminoles Begin Preseason With Intensity, Energy
• Star Defensive End Listed as FSU Football's Most Exciting Player to Watch in 2024
• Former FSU Star Lands Spot On Potential NFL Offensive Rookie Of The Year List
• Former FSU Star, Jacksonville Jaguars Rookie Discloses Interesting Footwear Tradition