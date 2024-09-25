Mike Norvell Provides Update on Offensive Linemen Jeremiah Byers and Robert Scott
The Florida State Seminoles are set to face off against the SMU Mustangs on the road this Saturday inside Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, TX. Over the past few weeks, the injury bug has bit the 'Noles losing veteran starters across the board but significantly on the offensive line.
Redshirt senior offensive tackles Jeremiah Byers and Robert Scott, Jr. have missed significant time this season. Byers has missed the past three games and Scott was ruled out last weekend in FSU's 14-9 victory over Cal.
Head coach Mike Norvell met with the media after Wednesday's practice and provided a quick update on the pair and said he "liked where they're trending" heading into this weekend.
"He's been working in practice, so I think we'll see how that continues to translate towards the game. Rob Scott was back out there today, too," Norvell said. "Obviously we want those guys to be ready to roll before we put them back in the game. So we'll see how that progresses, but definitely, I like where they're trending."
In place of Byers and Scott, Jr., the Seminoles had to dive into their depth chart, moving Darius Washington back to left tackle and relying on Jaylen Early to fill the void. Early played against Boston College and Memphis before starting against Cal and will likely take the other tackle position if Byers and Scott, Jr. are unavailable.
The injuries have been piling up all season with running back Jaylin Lucas out for the year and running back Roydell Williams expecting to miss "an extended period of time." Wide receiver Destyn Hill had a season-ending injury in the offseason and Florida State will have to rely on underclassmen now more than ever if they want to succeed.
Mike Norvell goes over monitoring Hurricane Helene, the ways freshmen can get game reps, and more in his full interview below.
