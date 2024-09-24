Buffalo Bills WR Keon Coleman Scores First Touchdown of NFL Career
Former Florida State star wide receiver Keon Coleman has been entertaining throughout the offseason and early in the regular season, after being drafted in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft with the No. 33 overall pick by the Buffalo Bills.
The 6'3'' 215-pound Opelousas, LA native went from celebrating an undefeated season with the Seminoles to promoting Macy's jackets in his first NFL press conference to now catching passes from Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on Monday Night Football.
The Bills put up a dominant first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars in which four different receivers caught touchdowns from Allen, one of them being Coleman, who, midway through the second quarter, hauled in a 24-yard dime to make the score 19-3.
Coleman was able to use his speed to get past Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown after a fake to running back James Cook and Allen found him in the end zone, welcoming the rookie to the league.
It is no surprise for Florida State fans that Coleman is having early success at the next level after leading the team in touchdown receptions and receiving yards. During his lone season in Tallahassee, FL, he was named a First Team All-American all-purpose player, First Team All-ACC wide receiver, return specialist, and all-purpose player after tallying 50 catches for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns while also adding 300 yards on 25 punt returns.
Coleman and the Bills are set to face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 29 and the game will kick off at 8:20 p.m.
