Mike Norvell reveals thoughts on FSU Football ahead of spring camp
Florida State is entering spring camp with 15 practices before the fall. The Seminoles have completely overhauled their coaching staff and are now entering what could prove to be a pivotal moment in head coach Mike Norvell's tenure.
Looking ahead, there will be a new quarterback under center in Boston College transfer Thomas Castellanos and he will be surrounded by faces, both old in new, that are looking to steer the program back in the right direction.
Norvell met with the media on Monday to kick off what should be another turning point on Florida State's resume. He discussed his team, winter workouts, and the Seminoles’ future.
"(I'm) excited about spring ball here before us," Norvell said. "Looking forward to getting out on the field Wednesday, finishing up our winter program there before we hit spring break, and was pleased with the eight weeks that I got to see our guys grow, come together."
Florida State's Tour of Duty winter workouts have developed into a life of their own with players and prospects lining up for a chance to complete such a daunting task under the leadership of Strength and Conditioning Director Josh Storms.
The level of ownership that Norvell described within his program isn't just a catchphrase or empty words spoken. Despite last year's record, Norvell has proven that he has the ability to lead a Power-Four program. That energy has a trickle down effect on the team and he demands success at the highest level heading into the 2025 season.
"The word 'accountability' has been big this winter program as we get ready to jump into spring practice," Norvell continued. "It's going to be something that we're going to continue to emphasize, of working to be the best that we can be on a daily basis, not just with what you're seeing on the field but continuing to challenge all of ourselves off the field and making sure that we're taking the proper steps to that our best shows up."
The Seminoles brought in the country’s No. 7 transfer class, and #Tribe25 was ranked No. 18 overall. With players like Castellanos, USC transfer Duce Robinson, and a plethora of offensive talent returning, FSU is poised for success at this point.
"I've really liked the way this group has come together. I think it's a group that is filled with great personalities, guys that are outgoing, that are engaging, supportive, challenging. I've seen players taking some ownership in that realm. It's just something that is an absolute necessity. It's something that you need to see within a team. It's something I've been encouraged with through these first two months."
READ MORE: FSU Basketball's highest rated recruit granted release from NLI after coaching change
Replacing your offensive and defensive coordinators is no small task and the urge for a quick turnaround is ever-present in the world of college football and this day and age in particular. Whether or not the new pieces in place have grown and blended well together remains to be seen ahead of their August 30 matchup against Alabama. However, the work is there and Norvell said that there is a lot of excitement brewing within the staff and roster.
"I've been really pleased with the work that they're putting in. You're obviously seeing a coaching staff grow together just as you see players growing together. Some new faces. There is a great deal of energy and excitement... Looking at different aspects of new offense, new defense, making sure that we're tying all that together. Obviously there's things that we've done that I strongly believe in that we're going to continue to get better at in our approach and making sure that we uphold the standard of how to do it."
With what could be a defining moment in 2025, the Seminoles have the potential to be a top team this season. Getting it right in the offseason should be on everyone in the program's mind as they gear up for what is ahead.
Norvell's full interview can be seen below.
READ MORE: Former FSU star signs $2.5 million deal with Houston Texans
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Basketball throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Football listed as a college football team that must 'fine-tune' ahead of spring
• ESPN identifies FSU Football's 'players to watch' during spring practice
• Florida Gators offer FSU's longest-standing commitment in #Tribe26
• Former LSU standout gives major props to ex-FSU DE Jared Verse at NFL Combine