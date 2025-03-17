Former FSU star signs $2.5 million deal with Houston Texans
The 2025 NFL free agency period is well underway as seven days have passed since teams were able to begin negotiations with players. Many faces around the league will be finding new homes this offseason.
Last week, the Jacksonville Jaguars released former Florida State star and NFL veteran, Ronald Darby. It didn't take long for Darby to find his next landing spot.
On Monday, the Houston Texans announced they were signing Darby to a one-year/$2.5 million contract. This will be the third team he's suited up for in the past three seasons.
Darby is coming off a 2024 campaign where he recorded 46 tackles - his most since 2021 - along with three tackles for loss and nine pass deflections in 13 appearances. Since the conclusion of the season, Jacksonville has hired a new head coach, poaching former Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Liam Coen.
Coincidentally enough, Darby's decision to sign with Houston will reunite him with a teammate from his time in Tallahassee. Mario Edwards Jr. recently re-signed with the Texans and played alongside Darby from 2012-14 before both were selected in the top 50 of the 2015 NFL Draft.
Ahead of his 11th season at the professional level, Darby has appeared in 118 games, with 107 starts. He's totaled 447 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, eight interceptions, and 106 pass deflections. Darby was a member of the PFWA All-Rookie team in 2015 and won Super Bowl LII while he was playing for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Prior to playing in the NFL, Darby starred for three years at Florida State. He appeared in 42 games with 23 starts, recording 78 tackles, 16 pass deflections, 2 forced fumbles, and 2 interceptions. Darby notched a career-high seven tackles and a pass breakup in the Seminoles' win over No. 5 Notre Dame in 2014.
At Florida State, Darby was named the ACC Rookie of the Year in 2012 and won a national championship the following year.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
QB Jameis Winston - Cleveland Browns *free agent
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders *free agent
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
