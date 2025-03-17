Nole Gameday

Former FSU star signs $2.5 million deal with Houston Texans

The former Seminole quickly found a new home after being cut last week.

Dustin Lewis

Aug 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Houston Texans helmet sits on the sidelines during the 4th quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
The 2025 NFL free agency period is well underway as seven days have passed since teams were able to begin negotiations with players. Many faces around the league will be finding new homes this offseason.

Last week, the Jacksonville Jaguars released former Florida State star and NFL veteran, Ronald Darby. It didn't take long for Darby to find his next landing spot.

On Monday, the Houston Texans announced they were signing Darby to a one-year/$2.5 million contract. This will be the third team he's suited up for in the past three seasons.

Ronald Darby
Nov 17, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) makes a catch in the end zone for a touchdown against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Ronald Darby (25) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. Mandatory Credit: Junfu Han/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / Junfu Han/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Darby is coming off a 2024 campaign where he recorded 46 tackles - his most since 2021 - along with three tackles for loss and nine pass deflections in 13 appearances. Since the conclusion of the season, Jacksonville has hired a new head coach, poaching former Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Liam Coen.

Coincidentally enough, Darby's decision to sign with Houston will reunite him with a teammate from his time in Tallahassee. Mario Edwards Jr. recently re-signed with the Texans and played alongside Darby from 2012-14 before both were selected in the top 50 of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Ahead of his 11th season at the professional level, Darby has appeared in 118 games, with 107 starts. He's totaled 447 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, eight interceptions, and 106 pass deflections. Darby was a member of the PFWA All-Rookie team in 2015 and won Super Bowl LII while he was playing for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ronald Darby
Sep 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Ronald Darby (25) after the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Prior to playing in the NFL, Darby starred for three years at Florida State. He appeared in 42 games with 23 starts, recording 78 tackles, 16 pass deflections, 2 forced fumbles, and 2 interceptions. Darby notched a career-high seven tackles and a pass breakup in the Seminoles' win over No. 5 Notre Dame in 2014.

At Florida State, Darby was named the ACC Rookie of the Year in 2012 and won a national championship the following year.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

QB Jameis Winston - Cleveland Browns *free agent

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders *free agent

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets

QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief.

