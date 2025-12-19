Mike Norvell stands firm on FSU football's direction despite two-year slide

Head coach Mike Norvell was retained by the Florida State Seminoles heading into his seventh year in Tallahassee, Florida, despite fans questioning some eyebrow-raising seasons during his time at the helm. 2025 seemed to hit an all-time high with an upset win over No. 8 Alabama and ended on a low note with a blowout loss to Florida and a 5-7 record.

Norvell appeared on the Theoretically Speaking Podcast with ESPN's Theo Dorsey and opened up about a variety of topics, including what his vision for FSU is moving forward.

Administrative Buy-In Remains Strong

Florida State University Athletic Director Michael Alford gives brief remarks about Florida State Seminoles head coach Leonard Hamilton following his final home game before retirement. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Southern Methodist Mustangs 76-69 on Saturday, March 8, 2025. | Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Florida State administration rallied behind Norvell and publicly stated that he would be retained for the 2026 season. When asked how he felt about that decision, Norvell said that the top brass at FSU saw the work that they put in and knew what the Seminoles were capable of.

"I think the administration sees our work on a daily basis. They know the guys that we have within this program," Norvell said. "There’s a belief in not only what we can do, what we’ve shown to be able to do, and what’s going to be happening here in the future. And so I’m grateful for that belief and excited for the work that’s ahead."

Norvell Still Confident in Core Group

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell gestures against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

With the NCAA Transfer Portal window opening on January 2, the Seminoles have already had nearly 20 players announce their intentions to transfer.

Despite losing key starters like defensive back Ja'Bril Rawls and tight end Randy Pittman, Jr., Norvell believes that his current roster, along with the guys coming in, can win at the highest level. All that is needed now is taking the next step.

"This is a team that has to take a championship step, and it’s one that we believe is in front of us. I think we’ve got a great group of young men who are currently on this roster. You know, guys that have, they’ve been through it," Norvell continued. "They’ve been through the ups and the downs. We've seen this team in this past season play as good as anybody in the country at times. We have to be more consistent."

Whether that belief translates into on-field wins will define the next phase of Florida State football. The Seminoles currently have the No. 14 recruiting class in the country, and bringing in talent through the portal to succeed could prove difficult.

Florida State has shown it can compete with the nation’s best in flashes. Turning those moments into consistency, in Norvell's eyes, is now the standard.

