FSU football reaches 15 portal departures as roster turnover continues

Basically 10% of the players on Florida State's 2025 roster are intending to exit the program via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

College football updated its roster standards ahead of the season, changing from 85 scholarship players to 105 total players. The Seminoles were slightly above that limit this fall due to players who were grandfathered into the new ruling.

Regardless, Florida State is making room for what should be a massive #Tribe26 class. The number already stands at 32 without the addition of any incoming transfers.

FSU DE Transferring From Program

FSU football's Jaden Jones (left #44) and Camdon Friar (right #88) walks into the first spring practice of the spring season on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | Liam Rooney/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Tuesday, redshirt senior defensive end Jaden Jones announced he was transferring from Florida State. One of the top JUCO pass-rushers in the 2023 class, Jones spent the last three seasons with the Seminoles.

Jones was limited by injuries in his first two years with the program, missing the entirety of 2024 after going down with an ACL injury in spring practice.

This fall, Jones appeared in all 12 games and made three starts, totaling seven tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass deflection.

NEW: Florida State EDGE Jaden Jones plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports.



Jones totaled 7 tackles this season. https://t.co/kSYG7dYADj pic.twitter.com/cMIwwoGlQs — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) December 16, 2025

Jones was among the players who were honored on Florida State's senior day. He spent two seasons in junior college and was limited by injuries in a few others, so it's possible he has eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-6, 240-pound defensive lineman will be entering his sixth season in 2026.

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/16)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

