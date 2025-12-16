Five offensive players FSU football must retain for the 2026 season.

The 2026 NCAA Transfer Portal opens next month on January 2, marking a new single two-week window for players to seek out a better fit or opportunities ahead of next season. Florida State is coming off a 5-7 season and did not compete in a bowl game for the second year in a row.

READ MORE: Former FSU football QB expected to join SEC program as new quarterbacks coach

Multiple players have already declared their intentions to transfer, and with coaching changes running rampant in Tallahassee, Florida, it is safe to expect many familiar faces joining the program and many new faces walking through the door.

If Florida State is going to rebound, retaining the right core of players will be critical while balancing the portal. This list focuses on five must-keep pieces on offense. With the quarterback room addressed separately, Kevin Sperry is not included for obvious reasons.

Wide Receiver Micahi Danzy

Aug 30, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Micahi Danzy (19) runs with the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Danzy exploded onto the scene in Florida State's season-opening win over Alabama. His eye-opening speed and ability to come down with the ball in contested catch situations make him one that FSU will need to hang on to. He was second on the team in receptions with 27 catches for 571 yards and three touchdowns while also adding 12 carries for 216 yards, finding the end zone three more times.

With FSU's No. 1 wide receiver, Duce Robinson, likely off to the NFL, there is a case to be made that Danzy would be the most talented wide receiver on the team, if not the fastest.

Running Back Ousmane Kromah

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Ousmane Kromah (32) drops the ball during the second quarter against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

Florida State’s running back room was a mixed bag, often drawing criticism for the number of ball carriers used in Gus Malzahn’s offense. However, when Kromah did get his opportunities, he flashed clear potential, which made his former blue-chip billing easy to understand. He had 72 carries for 408 yards as a true freshman while also catching nine passes for 147 yards and a touchdown.

With former FSU running backs coach David Johnson moving on from the program, the fight to retain the Leesburg, Georgia native should be a priority. If they can give him the opportunity to establish a rhythm in a potentially thinned-out running back room, he and the next player on this list should make an impactful one-two punch next fall.

Running Back Sam Singleton, Jr.

Nov 1, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Samuel Singleton Jr. (8) runs the ball during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Singleton has spent three years with the Seminoles and worked mostly with the scout team up until last season. Before his 51 rushes for 360 yards and four touchdowns in 2025, he had 29 total attempts for 149 yards over two seasons.

Either he was buried in the depth chart, overlooked, or finally grew into his former four-star billing, he is a guy who needs to see the field more if FSU can hold onto him.

Wide receiver Lawayne McCoy

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Lawayne McCoy (7) makes a catch during the fourth quarter against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

The latter half of the 2025 season showcased what McCoy can do when healthy. He has dealt with some injuries that kept him off the field during his two-year career at Florida State, but he posted 27 receptions for 396 yards and three touchdowns in 2025.

He's 6'1'', 184 pounds, and has shown the ability to be a consistent all-around receiver in blocking, route-running, and coming down with the ball. His ability to go up in the air and make spectacular catches stands out.

Tight End Randy Pittman, Jr.

Florida State Seminoles tight end Randy Pittman Jr. (13) leaps in the air to catch a pass. The Miami Hurricanes defeated the Florida State Seminoles 22-28 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One player who would continue to benefit FSU in multiple ways is Pittman, Jr., as Florida State potentially does a partial reload on the offensive line, with its core of starters gone next season. Having a guy who can consistently block and make plays in the passing and run game will help whoever is under center next season tremendously.

He is draft eligible, but holding onto him should be a priority. He caught 23 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns, and when he is in the game, opposing teams notice, especially on the goal line.

READ MORE: Eight FSU football standouts earn All-ACC honors

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season

Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok

More Florida State News