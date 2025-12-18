FSU football set to lose another starter to college football transfer portal

The Florida State Seminoles are nearing 20 departures in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Over the last few days, multiple players who started for the Seminoles during the 2025 season have elected to move on from the program, including redshirt sophomore cornerback Ja'Bril Rawls and junior tight end Randy Pittman Jr.

READ MORE: Quarterback with ties to FSU football hitting transfer portal

The latest transfer comes in the form of a veteran out of the SEC who spent just year in Tallahassee.

FSU Defensive End Jayson Jenkins Transferring Again

Jayson Jenkins/IG

On Thursday afternoon, redshirt junior defensive end Jayson Jenkins announced his plans to transfer from Florida State.

Jenkins appeared in all 12 games and made five starts this fall, totaling 16 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and one sack.

The Seminoles were hoping Jenkins would develop into a major piece along the defensive front. However, he suffered an Achilles injury last offseason that kept him out of spring practice and limited him leading up to fall camp.

Florida State defensive lineman Jayson Jenkins intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal, per @APSportsAgency. Jenkins started five games for the Seminoles this year and played in 20 games at Tennessee prior to FSU. He finished this year with 17 tackles and 1.5 TFLs. pic.twitter.com/Uzkof2sBSC — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 18, 2025

Jenkins made a swifter than unexpected recovery, taking part in preseason practice and being able to suit up for the season opener against Alabama. Regardless, it was evident that his explosiveness wasn't fully back, preventing him from reaching the ceiling Florida State anticipated.

Prior to his time with the Seminoles, Jenkins spent three seasons in the SEC at Tennessee, joining the program as a three-star prospect in the 2022 class. Jenkins appeared in 20 career games with the Volunteers, recording 15 tackles with 4.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and one forced fumble.

Jenkins was a key member of the defensive rotation when Tennessee reached the College Football Playoff in 2024.

The 6-foot-6, 276-pound defender is expected to have one season of eligibility remaining.

Florida State will be looking to younger players such as Mandrell Desir, Darryll Desir, and Amaree Williams to take the next step this offseason.

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/16)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

READ MORE: FSU football bracing for departure of key starter to transfer portal

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok

More Florida State News