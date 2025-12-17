FSU football bracing for departure of key starter to transfer portal

The NCAA Transfer Portal claimed five more players from Florida State's roster on Tuesday.

The departures included four Seminoles who started multiple games in 2025; redshirt sophomore cornerback Ja'Bril Rawls, junior tight end Randy Pittman Jr., redshirt junior linebacker Omar Graham Jr., and redshirt senior defensive end Jaden Jones.

Rawls and Pittman Jr. were two of the top players on their respective sides of the ball this season.

FSU TE Randy Pittman Jr. Entering Portal

Sep 26, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Florida State Seminoles tight end Randy Pittman Jr. (13) reacts after catching a game tying touchdown pass in the final minute during the fourth quarter in front of Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Kam Robinson (5) during the fourth quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

On Tuesday evening, Pittman Jr. announced his intent to move on after one year in Tallahassee.

Pittman Jr. fought through injuries to start nine games this fall. He contributed all over the offense, becoming the third player in program history to record a passing touchdown, rushing touchdown, and receiving touchdown in the same game.

Overall, Pittman Jr. caught 23 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns while rushing seven times for 37 yards and three more scores. He completed his lone pass attempt for four yards and a touchdown.

Pittman Jr. tied for the second most total touchdowns on the team among offensive skill players.

The Florida native will be searching for something new after playing under Gus Malzahn for the last three years. Malzahn was Pittman Jr.'s head coach at UCF for two years and served as offensive coordinator at Florida State this past season.

Pittman Jr. committed to the Seminoles in the 2023 class as a prep recruit. He ultimately signed with UCF and made his way back to Florida State as a transfer. Now, he's moving on from the garnet and gold once again.

This is a tough loss as Pittman Jr. fit into Malzahn's scheme perfectly. He was Florida State's only established option at tight end.

The 6-foot-2, 240-pound tight end has one season of eligibility remaining.

Junior Landen Thomas, redshirt freshman Chase Loftin, and redshirt freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey are all eligible to return to Florida State. Four-star Xavier Tiller and three-star Corbyn Fordham signed with the program during the Early Signing Period.

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/16)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

