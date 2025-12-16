FSU football losing former top running back recruit to transfer portal

Florida State has struggled to consistently recruit elite talent from the high school ranks during head coach Mike Norvell's tenure.

When the Seminoles do sign top prep prospects, more often than not, they fail to develop in Tallahassee.

That's the story with the latest member of the roster to depart from the program.

FSU Football Taking Hit In Running Back Room

Apr 20, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Kam Davis (3) during the Spring Showcase at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

On Tuesday afternoon, redshirt freshman running back Kam Davis announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal in January. Davis leaves Florida State after two seasons. He redshirted in 2025.

A member of the 2024 class, Davis committed to the Seminoles nearly three years before he put pen to paper. He remained loyal despite developing into a highly-regarded recruit. Davis was ranked as the No. 98 overall prospect and the No. 7 RB in his recruiting cycle.

Davis primarily played quarterback at the high school level, meaning he had a big adjustment to make at Florida State as he transitioned to running back. He seemed to struggle with his vision at times, missing open holes.

In his first season with the Seminoles, Davis rushed 52 times for 173 yards while catching two passes for 21 yards.

This fall, Davis took a backseat in a stacked running back room, which included Gavin Sawchuk, Samuel Singleton Jr., and Ousmane Kromah, among others. Part of that was due to injury, and part of that was due to the talent of the other players he was competing with.

Sawchuk, Singelton Jr., and Kromah are all eligible to return next season.

Davis only appeared in four games, rushing eight times for 51 yards and a touchdown. He caught three passes for 46 yards.

Head coach Mike Norvell spoke regarding Davis ahead of the trip to Gainesville.

"Kam Davis is another guy that I've seen some real improvement from throughout this season. I think he dealt with injury for the better part of it, and, kind of the same situation with Kevin [Wynn]," Norvell said. "Didn't want him to just get thrown in there, not to maximize what I think the workload could be. But he's done a good job for us. Excited about what's ahead for him."

Davis is expected to have three seasons of eligibility remaining. He's the tenth member of FSU's 2024 class to depart the program.

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/16)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

