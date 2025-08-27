Mike Norvell steady and confident as FSU football preps for first test against Alabama
The clock continues to tick for the Florida State Seminoles as they gear up to face off against No. 8 Alabama on Saturday.
FSU head coach Mike Norvell met with the media on Wednesday for the last time before the highly anticipated matchup, and, with a revamped coaching staff, emerging playmakers, and a top-10 transfer class, Norvell emphasized confidence, communication, and situational awareness as the program looks to open the 2025 season on a national stage.
This time last year, the 'Noles were traveling back from Ireland after their Week 0 matchup against Georgia Tech. While the home opener this season against Alabama won't be a cakewalk, Norvell said having an extra week of introduction before game week has helped the team build trust and communication, especially among newcomers and young players.
“I thought it was good as we’ve progressed into game week,” Norvell said. “It was good having the prior week of introduction and really trying to just ramp up the confidence, understanding, really trying to hone in on our details, continuing to focus on situational situations that could show up throughout the course of the game."
With players like FSU wide receiver Squirrel White returning to practice and several previously limited contributors now “cutting loose,” Norvell said he’s encouraged by the team’s energy and speed heading into the weekend.
Managing Matchups and Playmakers
Facing Alabama’s talented receiving corps will be one of the Seminoles’ biggest challenges. Norvell praised the Tide’s ability to move receivers around and create one-on-one mismatches, calling the unit “arguably one of the best receiving groups in the country.”
“Every guy that’s in their receiving corps can hurt you. They’re talented players,” Norvell continued. “I think they do a great job in how they move their receivers. So, they’re not going to just be in one place... Every person in our secondary has to be prepared for their moment."
Offensive Line Depth and Leadership
Norvell praised the development of the offensive line and pointed to center Luke Petitbon's role in establishing strong communication. Earning the starting job after transferring in from Wake Forest, Norvell feels confident in the depth they've built up front.
“I think you see that those different combinations, you see the different pass-offs, you see the way that guys are jelling together,” Norvell said. “I think we’ve put ourselves in a position to be able to have seven to eight guys that men found a lot of confidence in that we can go win football games with.”
Playmakers Will Be Key
Running back Jaylin Lucas' season was cut short last year after two games due to injury. His return to the team could prove to be a valuable asset. When asked about his versatility, Norvell didn’t hesitate to highlight his game-changing ability. The trio of Lucas, White, and Duce Robinson has shone in camp and could be part of the recipe if FSU wants to topple the Crimson Tide as 13.5-point underdogs.
“He really is a game changer in a lot of different ways,” Norvell said of Lucas. “He’s got great speed, acceleration, deceleration, making guys miss. And then he’s so versatile, he can line up in the backfield, you can move him around, he’s got really good ball skills... Every time he gets the ball in his hands, something electric can happen.”
"Obviously offensively, I think that’s going to be a critical component and being able to get the ball to our playmakers, and no doubt that he’s he’s one of them."
Florida State and Alabama kick off Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Doak Campbell Stadium in one of Week 1’s marquee matchups.
Norvell's full interview can be seen below.
