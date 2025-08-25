Florida State football stands behind QB Tommy Castellanos ahead of Alabama challenge
Florida State football is finally back, and what better way to kick off the season than with a home opener against Alabama? The hype has been building on both sides, and this matchup promises to be one worth tuning in for.
Now that the Seminoles have wrapped up fall camp and shifted into game prep, depth charts are taking shape, injury updates are rolling in, and there’s even a new look and a fresh grass smell to the field inside Doak Campbell Stadium.
READ MORE: FSU football releases depth chart for season opener against Alabama Crimson Tide
FSU head coach Mike Norvell met with the media on Monday for his weekly press conference, touching on several key developments leading up to this point. Former starters have been replaced by underclassmen, unexpected injury updates surfaced, and Norvell expressed a renewed sense of confidence in his team, one that wasn’t as evident earlier in camp.
Freshman Wide Receiver Jayvan Boggs Worked Himself Into a Starting Role
Boggs' name was brought up constantly throughout camp, which wasn't necessarily surprising, but given the depth of blue-chip transfers at his position consisted of blue-chip transfers waiting to hit the big stage.
"I think he's been extremely productive, from the spring to fall camp, you saw growth. He definitely has a great skill set." Norvell said. "When he's got his opportunities, he's capitalized on them, and he still has a lot of growth in front of him. But, he's put himself in this position, and I think he's earned the opportunity."
His ability to crack the rotation, surpassing players like Gavin Blackwell and Olympic speedster Micahi Danzy, says something for a guy who just months ago was still playing high school football in Cocoa, Florida.
With a healthy update on Squirrel White, the wideout room has the potential to make up for what it lacked a season ago.
Castellanos Finishes Camp Breaking the Rock
Under Mike Norvell, it’s become tradition for one player to “break the rock” after camp in a symbolic nod to growth, work, and development. Fittingly, the player expected to lead the offense and help the Seminoles bounce back from last year was the one handed that honor.
"What I've been very proud of him for is just the investment. The investment in others, the investment in the program. He brings a great spirit," Norvell continued. "When he steps on the field, you know, guys are striving to be better, and you need that from that position."
The 'Noles will need a team rallied behind Castellanos in order to face the season head-on, and Norvell believes that is the case in 2025.
"He's definitely provided a great spark for this team, and I think guys have rallied with him in this offseason. And they're definitely excited to play for him. I think that Tommy's earned that."
Locked In for a Gritty Test Against Alabama
FSU is currently a two-touchdown underdog in the matchup and although Vegas' odds don't always tell the entire picture, the challenge ahead hasn't been lost on Norvell.
"It's going to be a great challenge. You look at Alabama and what they do offensively, they've got a very experienced offensive line, big, strong, powerful." Norvell said. "You look at how they utilize the tight end position and create different surfaces, movements, and it is all the window dressing to really be able to play downhill. And then they're going to push the ball vertically down the field."
The Crimson Tide boasts one of the top preseason wide receiving corps in the country, headlined by highly anticipated standout Ryan Williams and backed by Germie Bernard, last season’s team leader in receptions. Add in Miami transfer Isaiah Horton, and Florida State’s secondary should have its hands full on Saturday.
"I think it's probably, you know, one of the best receiving corps in the country. Some very talented players that will align all over the place," Norvell said. "So, you've got to be locked in on matchups. You've got to be locked in on leverage, understanding what your job is, what your task is in what you're trying to take away, and you've got to be aggressive."
With the roster shakeups at the safety and corner positions, and Alabama's tendencies at utilizing his abilities in the pocket, that could prove to be the biggest challenge. However, they could lean on their rushing attack to help Simpson get into a rhythm but there are always surprises in every game plan.
Norvell's full interview can be seen below.
READ MORE: Florida State athlete to get rare two-way opportunity in fall camp
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok