Alabama star defender didn’t like the ‘disrespect’ from FSU’s Thomas Castellanos
The clock is ticking down as the Florida State Seminoles and Alabama Crimson Tide prepare to meet in Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday afternoon. With a nationally televised contest in Tallahassee, fans will learn a lot about the Seminoles depending on how they match up with the Crimson Tide.
While Florida State comes in unranked and Alabama is No. 8 in the AP Top 25 Poll, there will be plenty of eyes on the contest. The intrigue surrounding the Seminoles has only continued to grow after senior quarterback Tommy Castellanos drew attention from around the country for his comments directed at the Crimson Tide in June.
Castellanos expressed confidence in his claim that Alabama doesn't have Nick Saban to save it and he has a hard time believing the program can stop him.
As expected, the Crimson Tide has responded to Castellanos multiple times and that hasn't changed leading up to game day.
Alabama DL LT Overton Says Castellanos' Remarks Will Be 'Addressed Accordingly'
A projected starter on Alabama's defense, junior defensive lineman LT Overton isn't concerned about Castellanos' ability to scramble. Overton pointed out the Crimson Tide faced Jalen Milroe in practice last season. Milroe went on to be selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks.
"Of course it's the legs," Overton said according to Alabama Crimson Tide On SI. "But nothing we ain't seen before."
"We played a shifty, mobile quarterback in practice every day last year so It's nothing different," Overton continued. "It's being able to keep him contained, keeping our rush lanes in check, and making sure he just keeps the ball. We want to make sure [Castellanos] doesn't want the ball in his hands anymore."
Castellanos isn't the only new face on a Florida State offense that could field as many as ten different starters from last season. Overton and Alabama's defensive line are familiar with some of the players they are expected to square off with in the trenches.
The Crimson Tide have watched film of Florida State's transfers from their previous schools.
"Any film that gives us the best advantage of another opponent," Overton said. "Me and TK and a few of the guys on the D-line, even around the defense, we've known these guys, the transfers that's came in."
"It's not anything we haven't seen before when it comes to dirtiness or however their stamp on it is, how they play is," Overton continued. "We're prepared for anything."
As for Castellanos statements about the Crimson Tide, it's obviously become bulletin board material.
"We just listen to our leaders. The disrespect will be addressed accordingly," Overton said."
Last season, Overton appeared in 13 games and made four starts. He totaled 42 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one pass breakup.
Florida State and Alabama are set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC on Saturday, August 30.
