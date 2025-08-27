Former Florida State star shockingly cut by NFL team
There were plenty of surprises across the NFL on Tuesday, the league's annual cut day, as teams trimmed their rosters down to 53 players.
Many former Florida State stars found themselves on the wrong side of the roster bubble. That included one move that caught the attention of the league.
Leading up to the cut deadline, the Cleveland Browns elected to move on from former FSU kicker and NFL veteran, Dustin Hopkins.
Cleveland Browns Cut Dustin Hopkins One Year After Contract Extension
Life in professional football can move fast.
Leading up to the 2024 season, Hopkins signed a three-year/$15.9 million extension with over $8.3 million guaranteed. Then, he went on to have the worst season of his career, connecting on just 18/27 of his field goal attempts and 17/20 of his extra attempts.
During the preseason, Hopkins made all three of his field goal attempts but missed two extra points. The looming uncertainty surrounding his performance led to the Browns going with Andre Szmyt at kicker.
Hopkins is only two years removed from a campaign where he converted on a career-best 33/36 field goals and 24/26 on extra points. He will likely get a look from a team in need of a kicker at some point during the season.
Dustin Hopkins Was An All-American At Florida State
Before his time in the NFL, Hopkins spent four years at Florida State from 2009-12. He was an absolute weapon in Tallahassee, known for his powerful leg and shiny golden cleats.
Hopkins was named first-team All-ACC in 2011 and 2012 and earned All-American honors in 2012.
Over his career with the Seminoles, he made 88/112 field goal attempts and 202/207 extra points. Hopkins holds Florida State records for career field goals, extra points, and total points (466).
At the time, Hopkins set the ACC record for total points and ranked second in NCAA history. As of 2025, he still sits third in the totem pole in the ACC and 12th all-time.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Ryan Fitzgerald - Carolina Panthers
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs *on IR
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams *on IR
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
DB Jalen Ramsey - Pittsburgh Steelers
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles *out for season
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
