FSU football gets key injury updates before Alabama and one is great news
Florida State's season opening clash with the Alabama Crimson Tide is closing in. There are only five days to go until the Seminoles and Crimson Tide go to war in Doak Campbell Stadium.
It's been a physical preseason in Tallahassee with head coach Mike Norvell and his coaching staff pushing the team to improve following what happened last year. That's led to a few players getting banged up throughout the course of camp.
READ MORE: FSU football releases depth chart for season opener against Alabama Crimson Tide
On Monday, head coach Mike Norvell confirmed two Seminoles who will miss the game.
Two Players Ruled Out For FSU's Game Against Alabama
When Florida State released its depth chart, two names were noticeably missing; sophomore wide receiver Lawayne McCoy and true freshman defensive lineman Kevin Wynn.
Norvell revealed that both players will miss the game due to injury but the Seminoles are expecting to have them back in the near future.
"Those will be two guys [McCoy and Wynn] that will be out this week," Norvell said on Monday morning. "They're expecting a relatively quick return but those are two guys that will not be available."
McCoy has missed most of the preseason after hoping to earn a starting job at wide receiver. Last year, he caught six passes for 52 yards in ten games.
Wynn was banged up recently after impressing in camp. He could immediately rise into the two-deep upon his return.
Seminoles Get Positive Injury Update
Florida State did get a positive injury update going into game week.
After suffering an injury around the time of the Seminoles' second preseason scrimmage, senior wide receiver Squirrel White is on track to play against Alabama.
That's a big sigh of relief for Florida State's offense, considering White has the most production of any pass-catcher on the roster.
"Full expectation for Squirrel to play. He was able to practice last couple of days, really pleased with him in just his process," Norvell said. "He came off the second scrimmage, had a great outing, scored a long touchdown. You feel his confidence. He took that over into when he wasn't able to be on the field last week as he was kind of recovering from a minor injury. His attack was there."
"I think he's done a great job," Norvell added. "He's a veteran receiver, he's a guy that's performed at a very high level so we're glad to have him back in the fold and looking forward to this week."
During his three seasons with the Tennessee Volunteers, White appeared in 38 games. He caught 131 passes for 1,665 yards and six touchdowns, rushed four times for 11 yards, and returned 10 punts for 155 yards.
READ MORE: Florida State athlete to get rare two-way opportunity in fall camp
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok