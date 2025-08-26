Alabama could be without key offensive starter against FSU
Time is counting down until the Florida State Seminoles and Alabama Crimson Tide meet in Doak Campbell Stadium to open the 2025 season. There's a lot of anticipation building around the non-conference matchup, especially after FSU quarterback Tommy Castellanos added some fuel to the fire with his comments about the Crimson Tide.
Going into Saturday, both teams are dealing with a few injuries to players who project as starters or members of the deep.
Alabama previously lost starting running back Jam Miller to an upper-body injury in preseason camp. On the flip side, Florida State head coach Mike Norvell has already ruled out sophomore wide receiver Lawayne McCoy and true freshman defensive lineman Kevin Wynn.
The Crimson Tide have another player on offense who is questionable entering the game.
Status Of Alabama OL Jaeden Roberts Uncertain Ahead Of FSU Clash
On Monday, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer announced that redshirt senior offensive lineman Jaeden Roberts is essentially a game-time decision. Roberts has been working his way back from a concussion. He's still in the protocol with kickoff closing in.
"I would say Jaeden Roberts is still in question just with what he’s going through in the protocol and the process there," DeBoer said per Alabama Crimson Tide On SI. "He’s progressing, he’s progressing so we’ll kind of see here."
Roberts started nine games at right guard in 2023 before locking down the spot for 12 games in 2024. He was competing to keep his job in the preseason with redshirt junior Geno VanDeMark making a push for playing time.
If Roberts is unable to suit up, VanDeMark will likely slide into his place. VanDeMark transferred to Alabama last season after three years at Michigan State. He was mostly a depth piece for the Crimson Tide last year, though he did start one game at right guard and one game at left guard.
The uncertainty surrounding Roberts' availability means Alabama could have as many as three new starting offensive linemen against Florida State. That's something defensive coordinator Tony White will be looking to take advantage of.
Florida State and Alabama are slated to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will be televised nationally on ABC.
