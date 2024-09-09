Mike Norvell Talks Upcoming Matchup Against Memphis, Facing Former Team
The Florida State Seminoles (0-2, 0-2 ACC) are coming off their first bye week of the season after suffering two devastating losses against Boston College and Georgia Tech. The 'Noles are gearing up for head coach Mike Norvell's former team, the Memphis Tigers, this upcoming Saturday. The Tigers will travel to Tallahassee, FL, to play in front of a sold-out crowd.`
Norvell met with the media on Monday morning to discuss facing his former offensive coordinator and now Tigers head coach Ryan Silverfield and where the team's focus is at this week.
"Our guys definitely have a great sense of purpose for improvement and that's our focus," Norvell said. "Everything that we have this week to go be the best that we can be. Coaches, players, and everybody involved, trying to put our best foot forward to accomplish what we're setting out to be here for this week."
The Memphis Tigers are currently undefeated this season and are coming off a 38-17 victory over Troy last weekend. While FSU is currently a near-touchdown favorite to win the matchup, there has been a lot of uncertainty surrounding the current state of the program.
Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan sealed his name in the record books in the victory over Troy, becoming the program's all-time leading passer with 82 touchdowns, and Norvell expects the Tigers to be a handful.
"We know we got an offense that's coming in this week that is very multiple. They obviously got a strong running back, who went over 100 yards this last week. I mean, they're multiple in formation structures and what they do, and then they've got some really good receivers and one of the most experienced quarterbacks, one of the best quarterbacks in the country, that's coming in."
Despite being hired away from Memphis by Florida State, Norvell retains a love for his former program and the city of Memphis. But when the ball flies through the air at noon it will be all business as the 'Noles try and right the ship heading into the third game of the season.
"I’ve got unbelievable respect for that program and great love for that city. It was truly a wonderful experience when we got to live there and be a part of that program, continuing to push and elevate it to where it is. I do believe it's one of the top programs in the country when you look at the success they've had, that they've been able to sustain," Norvell continued. "Coach Silverfield—he’s done a great job with the program, continuing to push it on the trajectory that we were on... But this game is our next game. Memphis will always have a special place in my heart, but this is about our players. This is about us going out there and being able to compete."
The game this weekend will show a lot about how quarterback DJ Uiagalelei and the Seminoles will respond to the early season slouch.
Norvell's full interview can be seen below.
