Former FSU Star Lands First Career Sack Against Detroit Lions
Former Florida State star and now Los Angeles Ram rookie Jared Verse wreaked havoc on opposing offenses for the 'Noles over the past few seasons, and his productivity has seemingly carried over to the NFL. On Sunday, the Rams and the Lions went toe-to-toe, and the 2023 consensus All-American recorded his first sack, putting a stamp on his professional debut.
With the Rams trailing the Lions late in the second quarter, Verse dropped Lions' quarterback Jared Goff for a massive 10-yard loss on first down.
READ MORE: WWE Superstar Takes Shot at FSU Football
The 6'4'', 260-pound Dayton, Ohio native was taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Rams alongside teammate defensive tackle Braden Fiske, who was drafted at No. 39, after recording 70 tackles, 21 for a loss, and 13 sacks.
Becoming a staple during his two years on the FSU defense, in 2023 he recorded 41 tackles, including 12.5 for loss with nine sacks, 11 quarterback hurries, three pass breakups, a forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick.
There is a significant void left in Los Angeles by the departure of future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald, who announced his retirement this past offseason. Head coach Sean McVay and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris look to rebound with the additions of Verse and Fiske, two of the team's top rookie defensive linemen in the 2024 season.
Los Angeles came up short in overtime against Detroit but Verse and Fiske still had notable debuts. Verse finished with four tackles, one tackle for loss, and one sack while Fiske recorded five tackles, including two solo stops.
The next matchup for the Rams is set to take place on September 15 against the Arizona Cardinals. Both Verse and Fiske will face off against former teammate Trey Benson.
READ MORE: FSU Football Has A Decision To Make At Quarterback - Whether Mike Norvell Likes It Or Not
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2024 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• One Fan Arrested, Three Ejected in Heartbreaking FSU Football Loss to Boston College
• ESPN Analyst Predicts Disastrous Season for FSU Football Following 0-2 Start
• Three Thoughts On Florida State's Demeaning Loss To Boston College
• Florida State Drops Out Of AP Top 25 Poll After Winless Start