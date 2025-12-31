New FSU football EDGE coach pledges to hold his players accountable

The Florida State Seminoles had great success in the transfer portal, specifically at the defensive end position.

For instance, in back-to-back years (2021 and 2022), Mike Norvell brought in Jermaine Johnson and Jared Verse, who were both selected in the first round of their respective NFL Drafts.

Verse would also win Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2024.

READ MORE: FSU football loses starting defender as transfer portal attrition continues

However, following a 5-7 season in 2025, a change was necessary to address the lackluster play at the defensive end position.

Last season, Terrance Knighton was hired to coach the entirety of the defensive line under new defensive coordinator Tony White in the 3-3-5 scheme, but heading into next season, the approach managerially will be different.

Earlier this month, former Syracuse staffer Nick Williams was hired to coach the defensive ends for the Seminoles in 2026.

Nick Williams Shares His Approach To Coaching With Jeff Culhane

Nick Williams/Twitter

“I can help you get there…if you tell me you want to go to the NFL, I’m going to hold you to that.”



Watch @CoachNickWill’s full conversation with @jeffculhane on the Seminoles Unconquered app



🍎: https://t.co/pkSxrEX1q7

▶️: https://t.co/o38BqEGH9j

📺: https://t.co/D5vu8r2E5h… pic.twitter.com/LYEi5jfedz — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) December 29, 2025

"I look for guys that love football. You don't have to be the most talented, but you love ball, like what you do," said Williams. "I can help you get to the next level. And ultimately, I put the burden of responsibility back on those guys, because if you tell me, 'Hey coach, I want to go to the NFL, I want to be the best in the country,' well, I'm going to hold you to that."

He continued, sharing that the accountability begins when things get hard for those who want to attain their desired results.

"So, those days when things get hard, I'm just going to reassure you, like, 'Hey, this is what you wanted,'" Williams explained.

Williams will have his work cut out for him this offseason with Florida State needing a major boost off the edge. Last year, the Seminoles brought in four transfers and they made need to do so again.

FSU will kick off its 2026 season against New Mexico State in Tallahassee on August 29.

READ MORE: FSU football bracing for departure of key starter to transfer portal

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok

More Florida State News