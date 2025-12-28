FSU football loses starting defender as transfer portal attrition continues

The Florida State Seminoles' roster continues to thin as the January 2 NCAA Transfer window opens in less than a week. So far, FSU has had eight players who started multiple games in 2025, along with ten graduating senior starters, moving on.

The latest departure comes from the defensive secondary, one of the position groups that has been hit the hardest recently. Alongside the offensive line, wide receiver, and linebacker cores, the defensive back position will likely be an immediate need to address during the upcoming two-week window.

Safety Ashlynd Barker Plans to Enter the Transfer Portal

Per On3 Sports' Hayes Fawcett, Barker will be joining a trio of key defensive players, as both defensive backs Ja'bril Rawls and Edwin Joseph have decided to take their talents elsewhere. Barker appeared in 36 games at FSU during his three-year career in Tallahassee, Florida, totaling 78 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and an interception.

BREAKING: Florida State safety Ashlynd Barker plans to enter the @TransferPortal, his agent tells @On3Sports



He’s totaled 78 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 1 INT, & 2 PD in his time with the Seminoles



Barker started 9 games this season & has appeared in 36https://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/a1fX8EgSmF — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 28, 2025

Barker committed to Florida State from the JUCO ranks under former defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain, Sr., both of whom are no longer on staff. The 6'3, 216-pound Columbus, Georgia native's skill set could be better used in a different scheme than the 3-3-5 defense that defensive coordinator Tony White runs.

His departure leaves defensive backs Earl Little, Jr., Quindarrius Jones, Shamar Arnoux, and K.J. Kirkland as players with playing time in the secondary. The Seminoles brought in former blue-chip DB recruit Chauncey Kennon in the last recruiting cycle, alongside former three-star prospects Darryll Bell III and Jordan Crutchfield.

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/16)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 12/21)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

DE James Williams, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/26)

WR Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore (Announced 12/27)

DB Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/28)

